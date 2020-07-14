Columbus Days canceled

After much debate and a close call survey, the Columbus Days Board made the heartbreaking decision to cancel the community’s traditional Columbus Days, scheduled for Aug. 13-16.
“The committee members really wanted to make Columbus Days happen for their friends and neighbors,” Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce President Jeanne Schieffer said. “They changed their first theme of ‘Game on!’ to ‘There’s no place like home’ to fit our life with COVID-19. Yet, nearly 100 volunteers are needed to make the three days of activities come together. New resources and strategies would be needed to hold the ever-popular baby contests, turtle races, scavenger hunt, beer garden, talent contest, movie night, Barbecue Classic, and parade, etc. and still keep everyone socially distanced and safe.”
The board considered alternative locations, like moving everything to Ag Park and spreading activities across a bigger area; but, with only one month to make everything come together, parents trying to decide what school will look like, and the impact of the virus under continued debate, the board knew any alternative solution would not measure up to the event’s purpose of bringing the community together to celebrate the area’s biggest block party.
Consideration needed to be given to frequent sanitizing of chairs and tables and the combination of August’s heat and the respect for wearing masks to protect others, not to mention some concern over the financial support needed to sponsor events which may not bring enough people to even participate. In the end, the board members took a vote in favor of cancelling this year.
“Even though we can’t have our traditional activities, we still encourage our businesses and residents to have fun with the theme,” said Sandie Fischer, the Chamber’s member and community engagement director. “The Convention and Visitors’ Bureau is planning a shop local bingo card. We’d love to see kids chalk yellow brick roads in front of their homes, and hope businesses will decorate their storefronts with emerald city imagery, similar to what they did with teddy bears and family ‘bear hunts when COVID-19 first hit.’”
