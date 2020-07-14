Columbus Days canceled

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

After much debate and a close call survey, the Columbus Days Board made the heartbreaking decision to cancel the community’s traditional Columbus Days, scheduled for Aug. 13-16.

“The committee members really wanted to make Columbus Days happen for their friends and neighbors,” Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce President Jeanne Schieffer said. “They changed their first theme of ‘Game on!’ to ‘There’s no place like home’ to fit our life with COVID-19. Yet, nearly 100 volunteers are needed to make the three days of activities come together. New resources and strategies would be needed to hold the ever-popular baby contests, turtle races, scavenger hunt, beer garden, talent contest, movie night, Barbecue Classic, and parade, etc. and still keep everyone socially distanced and safe.”

The board considered alternative locations, like moving everything to Ag Park and spreading activities across a bigger area; but, with only one month to make everything come together, parents trying to decide what school will look like, and the impact of the virus under continued debate, the board knew any alternative solution would not measure up to the event’s purpose of bringing the community together to celebrate the area’s biggest block party.