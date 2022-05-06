Columbus Days King and Queen nominations open

Every year at Columbus Days, the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce recognizes a King Ferdinand and Queen Isabella in honor of the similarly-named Spanish monarchs who funded Christopher Columbus' voyage. May 5, the chamber opened the nomination window for the prestigious positions.

Nominees are those who have made significant contributions to the community, according to the chamber's Membership and Community Engagement Director Sandie Fischer.

“Our previous people have been those who volunteer in the community, do things in the community,” Fischer said.

The current king and queen, Scott and Pat Mueller, are just those type of people, Fischer added. The Muellers were a bit of a different pairing because they are husband and wife, something that hasn’t happened since Jim and Connie Hellbusch in 2010.

“Scott and Pat have given so much to the community, like with the Cattleman’s Ball. They’re both very involved in the community,” Fischer said.

Pat Mueller said receiving the title was unexpected but appreciated.

“It was a very nice honor to be chosen by our peers and different folks from the community. There were many many others deserving of this, so it was a surprise; a nice one,” Mueller said.

She initially wanted Scott to be King Ferdinand and for her to just be left out of it, but the votes said otherwise.

“I was like ‘Oh, great, Scott can be King Ferdinand and I’ll just stay here in the background, right?’ But they told me it was a package deal,” Mueller joked.

It’s an easy position, Mueller said, as job duties are pretty simple.

“We’re happy to represent Columbus in that capacity. There aren’t a lot of royal decisions to make,” Mueller added.

Mueller explained that to her and Scott, the position is for someone who contributes a lot to the community outside of their business or even volunteer lives.

“There’s so many people working behind the scenes, these small acts like getting groceries for someone or driving someone to church who can't make it that are oftentimes not recognized,” Mueller said. “You definitely want to give a shout out to them and promote volunteering.”

Anyone can nominate anyone, Fischer explained, by filling out a form detailing the nominee's business accomplishments, community service and a little bit about them. The form even advises attaching a resume.

Former kings and queens pore over the nominations and select their top three King Ferdinands and top three Queen Isabellas. From there, those six nominations are sent to the chamber of commerce board to decide on a final pair.

Columbus Days this year is themed "Nightmare on 13th Street," with a spooky theme, Fischer said. There will be a night parade and a Michael Jackson "Thriller" tribute dance to go with that theme. The chamber has already set up skeletons around their offices, she added.

The window for nominations closes May 27. Those interested in nominating someone can find information as well as the nomination form at columbusdays.com or by calling the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce at 402-564-2769.

