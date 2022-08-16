Columbus Days recap: A Summertime Thriller's end credits

This year's Columbus Days celebration was different from the start. Area businesses decorated with "spooky" motifs, such as skeletons, spiders and aliens in homage to the theme, "Nightmare on 13th Street: A Summertime Thriller."

A thriller it was, according to Dawson Brunswick, president of the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce, as the newly added night parade was a big hit with all involved.

"Overall [my favorite part] was everybody, their children and their dog showing up for the night parade Friday. We saw pictures someone took downtown and it looks like something from Omaha or Lincoln or Kansas City," Brunswick said.

Brunswick went on to say Columbus Days has a myriad of activities but a lot of the fun is being with friends and people from the community.

"I saw three friends from Leadership Columbus and we were able to hang out in the beer garden. You don't realize who's there until you're there. Just to catch up with friends was my personal favorite part," Brunswick said.

Katy McNeil, director of the Columbus Area Convention and Visitors Bureau, said she enjoyed every part of the event from the turtle and dachshund races to the "I'm a little cutie" baby show.

"I was there nearly the whole weekend and I can honestly say I loved everything about it. The Columbus Days Committee works so hard to put on an event that highlights and showcases our community in the best possible light," McNeil said.

This year's pilot project and well-received highlight of Friday night, according to both Brunswick and McNeil, was the night parade. Similar to the regular parade, floats traveled down 13th Street, accompanied by lights, special effects and costumed walkers.

"You never know what to expect on the first time you try something but to have 22 floats, it went really well," Brunswick said. "I think the theme really allowed people to make it what they wanted it to be. A lot of people who didn't think they would come or though it wasn't for them were there this year."

McNeil said something similar, adding that feedback has been overwhelmingly positive for the night parade.

"The night parade was a huge hit. I think the floats/groups had a blast creating their features. Everyone I talked to mentioned they hope the night parade becomes a staple in future years," McNeil said.

Musical entertainment this year ranged from rocking classics from the Nebraska All-Star Rock and Roll Band to 80s tributes from Taxi Driver, acapella performances by Voice House, polka from the Harmony Boys, riffs from the Columbus Jazz Orchestra and rousing refrains from the All-City High School Drumline.

Brunswick said that if the Columbus Days Committee can secure enough people to help make the night parade happen, there's a good chance it will return next year.

"As long as we can continue to find volunteers to keep it possible its likely to return. It's all about finding volunteers," Brunswick said.

McNeil said she couldn't guess as to the fan-favorite or most popular part because some people may only come for one thing, and see something else and stick around, which is what the groups involved want.

"The goal is to get people out and about and to captivate them with everything going on so they stay downtown and experience other events and maybe they come back for them next year," McNeil said.