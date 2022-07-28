Columbus Days to be jammed pack of activities

As Columbus Days grows nearer, the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce has announced its plans for this year's festivities.

This year's theme, "Nightmare on 13th Street," came from a joke around the office regarding the construction in the Frankfort Square area, according to Chamber President Dawson Brunswick.

"Last year ... with the construction, we joked that it would be a 'nightmare' on 13th Street with all the traffic and the stage on the south side of the avenue," Brunswick said.

From there, the theme evolved from a joke into a serious concept. Brunswick and the chamber's Director of Marketing and Communication Ginger Willard both emphasized that it is not a Halloween event, merely "spooky" themed.

"The most important thing to keep in mind is that 'Nightmare on 13th Street – A Summer Thriller' is just a theme and we would love for the community to have fun with it," Willard said.

Willard added that this is meant to be a family event and that aside from the motif, festivities will be the same as years past.

"Imagine the children’s movie 'Hotel Transylvania 3 – A Summer Vacation' mixed with the nighttime fun of Halloween, minus the pumpkins," Willard said.

This year, the chamber is testing a new event they hope sees some success: a night parade in addition to the regularly-schedule daytime parade. The parade will take place Friday, Aug. 12, around 9:30 p.m., dependent on how dark it gets, Brunswick said. Those with floats in the night parade will have lights on their floats to light up 13th Street.

"We’re hoping for a good turnout there and we’re hoping to make it an annual thing. For people building the floats, they have two parades to use them in," Brunswick said.

This year features musical acts from the Nebraska All-Star Rock 'n Roll Band on Friday and Taxi Driver, a cover band from Omaha, on Saturday. Brunswick said this is his favorite part of the festivities.

"I’d say Friday and Saturday night under the tent with friends as the bands are playing is my favorite part. That is about the only time during the week that staff and committee members get to relax and enjoy our efforts," Brunswick said.

Willard added that her family enjoyed the music as well as the food trucks that line 13th Street.

"My family has always enjoyed grabbing a meal from the barbecue food trucks and enjoying them at a picnic table in the park while listening to all the entertainment around us like the All-City High School Drumline and all the bands," Willard said.

This year, there will be an ice cream-eating competition for the Columbus Noon Rotary at 1 p.m. on Saturday, as well as a skeleton scavenger hunt that runs until 2:30.

"In today’s world, you can live anywhere. Like so many of the activities the Chamber does, Columbus Days truly adds to our area’s quality of life," Brunswick said.

While there are a lot of fun events and parades and musical acts, Brunswick said, at its heart, Columbus Days is about being with others and enjoying the summer.

"It provides an opportunity to gather, be with friends, and make new friends because Columbus Days attracts so many people from our community," Brunswick said.

Columbus Days schedule, parade routes, and event registration forms can be found at columbusdays.com.