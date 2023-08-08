The phrase "turtle race" doesn't sound particularly exciting but for the 100-some Columbus residents who participate and watch the exhilarating event at Columbus Days every year, it's a good time.

Over 30 years ago, when Marv Olmer first got involved, his kids were among those excited competitors. Now, his grandchildren are aging out of it. As a result, he's promoting himself from chairperson of the event to spectator.

"I have a daughter and three boys and we did a lot of fishing. When we were catching fish, they'd catch turtles too in the ponds," Olmer said. "At the time, turtle racing was going on over by Glur's Tavern and the boys thought 'Well, we've caught them, just as well might try to race them.'"

That was just the beginning.

Shortly after he and his kids started racing them, the organizers at the time stepped down and Marv didn't want to see the event go away. He took the mantle of chairperson and held it for about 15 years.

"I took a break because my kids grew up but then grandkids came along and the same thing happened again and grandpa decided to go back into the business," Olmer said.

The event, Olmer said, is just fun. Watching the kids get excited about something with animals they caught is one of the best parts, he said, especially watching his grandchildren participate just like their parents. The turtles, he added, are well-cared-for by the kids.

"It's been fun, a lot of friends help with the race, their (grandkids') buddies catch turtles, we put them in tanks and take care of them all summer," Olmer said. "They always go into ponds when we get done, we take really good care of them."

Todd Trofholz, owner of Glur's Tavern, has been master of ceremonies for the event many times over the 30 years he's been affiliated with it. The event started in the late 1970s, when Dutch Kneifel and Jerry and Al Brewer went to Harrison, Nebraska's Hungry Horse Saloon and saw a turtle race there. They brought the idea back with them.

Back in the early days, he said, it was held outside of the Long Branch Bar, now Reeder's Pub and Grub. He even had to run it a few times when one of the early organizers stepped down and the event moved in front of Glur's, but it was a good time for everyone involved, he said.

"It's fun for families and kids, a lot of fun. When Gino (Kneifel) retired, there was no one to take his shoes as M.C. I had my dad and a couple of his friends to help me put the arena together and a couple kids be turtle wranglers," Trofholz said.

While his kids and grandkids aren't participating anymore, Olmer said, he enjoyed doing the event with them and seeing area kids getting outside and doing something fun with nature. That, he said, is one of the biggest ideas behind the turtle races.

"I'm with my grandkids a lot when they're catching and seeing them get interested, doing it, they think it's pretty cool doing different turtles, different kinds, sizes," Olmer said. "The day of you see all the kids get excited about turtle racing, it's something different. When you see the kids get excited about that, it makes you feel pretty good."