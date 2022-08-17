Columbus Days United Way Duck Race results

From early June to last week, the Columbus Area United Way sold "ducks" or, rather, names assigned to plastic ducks that race down the Pawnee Plunge's lazy river as part of its annual fundraiser.

This year, 20,066 ducks were sold -- raising over $70,000 for the Columbus Area United Way -- and formed a verifiable sea of plastic quackers that leisurely rode the lazy river. According to Jo Suess, resource development director for the Columbus Area United Way, they exceeded their goal.

"It was unbelievably successful. We started with a very successful kickoff campaign team at three locations, and they really took it to heart," Suess said.

Suess said this year's 25th Annual Lazy River Duck Run had a new challenge for those selling ducks: a realtor challenge, where realtors become duck sellers.

"We encouraged realtors to set up promotions wherever they wanted to sell. I told them they know how to sell, as realtors, they know how to sell," Suess said. "What a fun way for them to get out in the community, talk to people, get cards handed out and give back to the community"

The realtor challenge came in addition to the usual teller challenge and local service club challenge, the former of which saw a surge in sales this year. The objective with the teller challenge is to get area banks involved, as well as provide an easy place for people to identify should they want to buy ducks.

"It's an easy place to tell people to go, it's easy to say 'go to any bank,'" Suess said.

From those 20,066 ducks, the first 10 were funneled into a trap and their places recorded. Of the remaining ducks, 13 were randomly chosen by volunteers and sponsors to be "lucky ducks." Those names won $100 in Columbus Bucks.

The proceeds from duck sales go toward over 30 CAUW programs in the Columbus community, all of which are based around the organization's three pillars, Suess said.

"The pillars are education, financial stability and health. There are goals under each of those and the programs have to align with one of those goals and demonstrate how they impact that goal," Suess said.

This year's grand prize, $10,000 cash, was awarded to Gina Olson. The other prizes were awarded as follows:

Maria Ruvalcaba - Dream vacation

Tricia Faust - Groceries for a year

Jonathan Faltys - Diamond bracelet

Lindsay Ogle - Utilities for a year

Joe Darveaux - Tech Package

Cheryl Jasa - $1000 at Off-Campus

Janice Nichols - Patio set and YETI cooler

Robert Domina - Slumberland gift card

Rita Fleischer - Nest security package

The 13 lucky duck winners are as follows:

Islaidis Olmo Mojena

Deb saalfeld

Tiffany Cech

Louise Bridges

Loretta Kwapnioski

Steve Keogh

John Okathe Beauvais

Chantell Ramirez

Chad VanCleve

Sam Simon

Connor Klausmeyer

Kim Carlson

Craig Wemhoff