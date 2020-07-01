Columbus DBA coordinator arrested for shoplifting

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Columbus resident and coordinator of the Columbus Downtown Business Association Barb Siedlik was recently arrested for shoplifting.

Police were called to the Columbus Walmart Supercenter, 818 23rd St., at 5:57 p.m. on June 7.

Columbus Police Capt. Doug Molzcyk said Siedlik, 67, of Columbus, allegedly took a number of items, the total value of which was $94.82.

According to court documents, Siedlik is facing two charges of shoplifting under $500, Class 2 misdemeanors. Documents say that Siedlik attempted to conceal or take store property or in some way, whether through altering or switching tags, attempted to change the listed price of items.

In the first charge, Siedlik allegedly took girls clothing and flowers. For the second charge, Siedlik is alleged to have taken a variety of food items, flowers and other household items such as insect repellent.

Court documents state that Siedlik will next appear in court for arraignment at 8:30 a.m. on July 22.

Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.

