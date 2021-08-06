Columbus DHHS moving into old Walmart

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The DHHS offices are the latest organization to join the booming West 23rd Street development. Walmart sat on that site until 2005 when it moved to the east side of town. A call center operated in the former Walmart building from 2008 to 2015; that business moved out of state. The building then stayed empty until about two years ago.

Six businesses have been established on the 12-acre site with a developer taking advantage of tax-increment financing: Bomgaars Supply Inc., Hampton Inn, Legacy 23 Apartments, Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers, Starbucks and Nelnet.

Bomgaars was the first development on the land, having moved into the old Walmart building in January 2019. Freddy's opened in a newly-constructed building in May 2020, with both Hampton Inn and Legacy 23 following close behind in July 2020. In 2021, Starbucks opened its first stand-alone building in Columbus in February, and Nelnet moved into the old Walmart in May.

"There's just a lot of stuff going on in that general area, and I'm very very pleased to see that," said Columbus City Council Member John Lohr, who represents the fourth ward. "Most of it's new (construction that) wasn't here to begin with. As far as development is concerned, that's a good thing."