Columbus DHHS moving into old Walmart

Those visiting the Columbus offices of the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services will soon find themselves traveling to the old Walmart on the west side of town.
DHHS announced this week that its offices will move to 3737 25th St., the same building that houses Nelnet and Bomgaars. According to a DHHS press release, these Columbus offices are comprised of staff for all divisions, including behavioral health, children and family services, developmental disabilities, Medicaid and long-term care and public health.
DHHS Facility Administrator Connor Griess said the offices will be located on the 25th Street side of the building.
“Like any major decision, a multitude of factors were taken into consideration regarding the DHHS Columbus office,” Griess said. “Ultimately two factors rose to the top: Extraordinary service capabilities for the citizens of Nebraska being paramount followed by internal employee growth as DHHS looks 15-20 years in the future.”
The move will begin Aug. 19 but services at the Columbus offices will continue at its current location, 2365 39th Ave., until noon on Aug. 20. On Aug. 20, offices will close from noon to 5 p.m. and will reopen at 8 a.m. on Aug. 23 at its new location on 25th Street. While closed, people can call 800-662-7030 for assistance, Griess added.
The Columbus DHHS phone number, 402-564-1113, will remain the same when the new location is open.
The DHHS offices are the latest organization to join the booming West 23rd Street development. Walmart sat on that site until 2005 when it moved to the east side of town. A call center operated in the former Walmart building from 2008 to 2015; that business moved out of state. The building then stayed empty until about two years ago.
Six businesses have been established on the 12-acre site with a developer taking advantage of tax-increment financing: Bomgaars Supply Inc., Hampton Inn, Legacy 23 Apartments, Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers, Starbucks and Nelnet.
Bomgaars was the first development on the land, having moved into the old Walmart building in January 2019. Freddy's opened in a newly-constructed building in May 2020, with both Hampton Inn and Legacy 23 following close behind in July 2020. In 2021, Starbucks opened its first stand-alone building in Columbus in February, and Nelnet moved into the old Walmart in May.
"There's just a lot of stuff going on in that general area, and I'm very very pleased to see that," said Columbus City Council Member John Lohr, who represents the fourth ward. "Most of it's new (construction that) wasn't here to begin with. As far as development is concerned, that's a good thing."
Lohr noted the Columbus DHHS offices will be very accessible to many people at its new 25th Street location. He said he finds it a shame that the old Walmart building had been left unused for many years.
Griess added he believes residents will see several benefits from the Columbus DHHS move.
“With any new office, an updated, efficient, and friendly atmosphere for the citizens of Nebraska was taken into consideration,” Griess said. “The new DHHS Columbus office provides easy access, ample parking, and catered interior to the services DHHS provides out of this location – privacy, trust, and a welcoming atmosphere being the top markers.”
