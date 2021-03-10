Columbus discontinues COVID-19 waivers for city-owned property

People will no longer have to sign a COVID-19 waiver when using the library, the aquatic center or participating in and watching sports on City of Columbus property.
The Columbus City Council earlier this month voted unanimously to end the requirement for COVID-19 waivers for those wanting to use City property for gatherings and activities, a sign of optimism there may be a normal summer.
The Council passed two resolutions on June 1, 2020, requiring the waivers. This new resolution approved March 1 ending the requirement, R21-37, noted that Directed Health Measures (DHMs) have been scaled back from summer 2020.
“When we passed resolutions almost a year ago requiring COVID-19 waivers, there was no end date on that requirement,” City Administrator Tara Vasicek said at the March 1 meeting. “This will officially end that requirement as we go into another spring/summer season of activities.”
On June 1, 2020, new DHMs began to allow the opening of different team sports, depending on their level of contact. At the time, gatherings were limited to 25 people or 25% of occupancy.
On Jan. 30, new DHMs were put into effect, according to a press release from Gov. Pete Ricketts' Office. Extracurricular activities, indoor gatherings and outdoor gatherings are at 100% capacity.
“(The waivers were) just in response to COVID-19 and the unknown consequences of youth and other people participating in group activities,” Vasicek said. “At the time when those were implemented, we really knew very, very little about how coronavirus was going to affect people.”
The requirement ended immediately, Public Property Director Doug Moore told the Telegram on Tuesday.
“Basically (the waiver) said that if you’re (using) City facilities, you understand that there is an inherent risk to doing that,” he added. “You don’t hold the City responsible for that risk.”
In a publicly-available memo, Moore wrote that City staff contacted Grand Island, Kearney, Norfolk, York, Fremont and North Platte and local organizations.
“We have found no other communities that will be requiring COVID-19 waivers in 2021,” Moore wrote.
On Tuesday, Moore said the League of Nebraska Municipalities created a form early on in the pandemic for cities to follow. Basically, so all communities had these waivers.
Now many have discontinued it, which is part of the reason why Columbus' resolution passed.
“We decided to go that route, too, so that we kind of match other communities,” he said.
But this resolution is also a sign of maybe a normal summer.
“That’s kind of what the hope is,” Moore said. “…Things have kind of subsided.”
Since the waivers passed, thousands have signed the form, Moore added. Anyone who was using any facility, including the Columbus Public Library and the Columbus Aquatic Center, had to sign them.
This year, the City is looking at opening facilities, like the Pawnee Plunge Water Park.
“You kind of forget that the Plunge wasn’t open last summer so it made for a long summer,” Moore added.
Vasicek told the Telegram on Tuesday there is hope for a more normal summer.
“We know more about the virus,” she added. “People are kind of resuming activities and taking appropriate precautions … so we just don’t think it’s necessary anymore to have the waivers.”
Carolyn Komatsoulis is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at carolyn.komatsoulis@lee.net.