Columbus discontinues COVID-19 waivers for city-owned property

People will no longer have to sign a COVID-19 waiver when using the library, the aquatic center or participating in and watching sports on City of Columbus property.

The Columbus City Council earlier this month voted unanimously to end the requirement for COVID-19 waivers for those wanting to use City property for gatherings and activities, a sign of optimism there may be a normal summer.

The Council passed two resolutions on June 1, 2020, requiring the waivers. This new resolution approved March 1 ending the requirement, R21-37, noted that Directed Health Measures (DHMs) have been scaled back from summer 2020.

“When we passed resolutions almost a year ago requiring COVID-19 waivers, there was no end date on that requirement,” City Administrator Tara Vasicek said at the March 1 meeting. “This will officially end that requirement as we go into another spring/summer season of activities.”

On June 1, 2020, new DHMs began to allow the opening of different team sports, depending on their level of contact. At the time, gatherings were limited to 25 people or 25% of occupancy.

On Jan. 30, new DHMs were put into effect, according to a press release from Gov. Pete Ricketts' Office. Extracurricular activities, indoor gatherings and outdoor gatherings are at 100% capacity.