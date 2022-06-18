Columbus Diversity and Inclusion Summit returns on June 28 for sixth year

For the sixth year in Columbus, the Columbus Diversity and Inclusion Summit will return on June 28 at Central Community College Columbus Campus from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The summit's purpose, according to Centro Hispano's Welcoming and Belonging Coordinator Elizabeth Rodriguez, is to educate community professionals. The theme this year is "Develop, Engage and Initiate."

"It's a gathering for education, for HR professionals, senior leadership and practitioners of diversity and inclusion," Rodriguez said.

The summit comes as a collaborative effort to start conversations among business leadership about how to best understand what diversity and inclusion mean and the best ways and reasons to implement them. Rodriguez said that this has been the goal from the beginning.

"They started this wanting to educate, especially in the workforce, engaging them as to what diversity is and how to go about it in the workforce," Rodriguez added.

Jessica Cabán, events and administrative coordinator for the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce, said the summit falls into the chamber's interests because diversity is a key part of commerce and community.

"We want to support workforce development and from the human resources standpoint, working with a diverse group of people, it's important to have that foundation of being able to work with different groups of people," Cabán said.

The Nebraska Public Power District and Columbus Area Human Resources Association (CAHRA) both sponsor the event as well. Amanda Henry from CAHRA will speak at the event on "why diversity, inclusion and engagement can't be ignored."

"The first part we're going to talk about is how you recruit, where you recruit, how to make sure you don't have an unconscious bias," Henry said.

Henry added that many people have some unconscious bias, and her segment will discuss how to overcome that bias when recruiting and why a workforce should be diverse.

This year, the summit will comprise of mostly lecture-style education, with some breakout discussion sessions and a "lunch-and-learn" format similar to a panel or forum. Speakers come from many backgrounds and will all speak on diversity and inclusion in some respect.

Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce President Dawson Brunswick said the summit is beneficial to the community because it helps attendees make the community more welcoming.

"It's a great event. It's beneficial and I think Columbus continues to grow because we continue to welcome people here," Brunswick said. "What the D&I summit does is provide a great wholesome experience on what more we can do."

