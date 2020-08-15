Columbus educator steps up for SRC schools

Longtime Columbus educator Doug Kluth has stepped up as interim superintendent for Shelby-Rising City (SRC) Public Schools.
Kluth was selected for the interim superintendent position at the end of March. The position became vacant after previous superintendent Chip Kay took a job as the executive director of business operations and human relations with Columbus Public Schools (CPS).
Kluth has had a long career in education.
“I’ve been in Columbus for 40 years,” Kluth said. “I was a classroom teacher for 21 years, an assistant high school principal for two years and a middle school principal for 10 years.”
When he was a classroom teacher, Kluth taught social studies. He worked at Columbus Public Schools for 33 years before retiring in 2013.
This is not his first time filling in an interim position since his retirement, though. During the 2018-2019 school year, he was the interim principal at Shell Creek Elementary in the Lakeview Community Schools district.
Lakeview Community Schools Superintendent Aaron Plas said Kluth did a wonderful job at Shell Creek and that the district was lucky to have him there for a year.
“SRC made a great decision to have Doug come in and help them out for a year. I’ve got nothing but faith that he’ll serve the position really well,” Plas said.
Kluth will serve as interim superintendent this year to give the SRC school board time to find a permanent replacement.
“They will start up the search with the Nebraska Association of School Boards (NASB) this fall,” Kluth said.
SRC Board President Jeff Kuhnel said the NASB helped the district fill the superintendent position last time it was vacant.
“We’re going to have the help of the NASB search firm. That’s actually who we used when we had our last superintendent, Mr. Kay, hired. They were instrumental in helping us with that so we decided to use that same firm again,” Kuhnel said.
Kay was with the school district for seven years. He was hired at the beginning of the third year after Shelby and Rising City merged school districts and, in 2015, was at the forefront when voters within the district approved a $14.9 million bond issue to improve and expand school facilities.
“During that time our enrollment grew from 377 to just over 410 students. We saw some moderate growth for a rural district and the facilities all consolidated on one campus in Shelby were very advantageous for programs we could have for kids and some long-term stability,” Kay said.
Kay was also instrumental in partnering with Central Community College-Columbus in Career Pathways, which provides opportunities to high school juniors and seniors to explore career fields and earn both high school and college credits.
“It’s a great district with very supportive people and a very progressive school board. It’s pretty necessary for small districts to have those two things to continue to be successful. It was a great place to be for seven years,” Kay said.
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.