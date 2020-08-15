Columbus educator steps up for SRC schools

Kluth will serve as interim superintendent this year to give the SRC school board time to find a permanent replacement.

“They will start up the search with the Nebraska Association of School Boards (NASB) this fall,” Kluth said.

SRC Board President Jeff Kuhnel said the NASB helped the district fill the superintendent position last time it was vacant.

“We’re going to have the help of the NASB search firm. That’s actually who we used when we had our last superintendent, Mr. Kay, hired. They were instrumental in helping us with that so we decided to use that same firm again,” Kuhnel said.

Kay was with the school district for seven years. He was hired at the beginning of the third year after Shelby and Rising City merged school districts and, in 2015, was at the forefront when voters within the district approved a $14.9 million bond issue to improve and expand school facilities.

“During that time our enrollment grew from 377 to just over 410 students. We saw some moderate growth for a rural district and the facilities all consolidated on one campus in Shelby were very advantageous for programs we could have for kids and some long-term stability,” Kay said.