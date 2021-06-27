Columbus environmental firm gets Iowa Tribe BIA grant for invasive species

The funding will provide the resources needed to address invasive species (flora and fauna) before they are difficult to control (i.e. feral hogs, leafy spurge, musk thistle, numerous aquatic invasives). The timing couldn’t be better as the tribe recently designated Rulo Bluffs and some other areas as part of the Ioway Tribal National Park.

But, proper grazing management consultation may suppress invasive plant populations, and often this is done by reducing seed production and stressing invasive plants and allowing native plants to compete more effectively. Part of the grants objective is to raise awareness in this subject area. We realize if we keep a close watch on these challenging species, we will make great strides in managing native plant and animal communities in a sustainable management portfolio.

Invasive species displace native species already struggling in many degraded and almost eliminated habitats across Nebraska and the country as a whole.

Protecting wildlife in America and throughout the world is a responsibility everyone should take very seriously. Currently, more than 2,200 plants and animals are included on the Endangered Species List, and without strong congressional support many of these species may become extinct for a variety of reasons including invasive species.

New Century Environmental LLC, an environmental consulting business based in Columbus, employs a team of environmental and ecological professionals who provide quality environmental services across the Great Plains. They provide wetland science expertise, and a broad spectrum of environmental impact assessment services related to rare plant and animal species.

