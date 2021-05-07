Columbus environmental firm sees big grant supported

Original black-footed ferret surveys by NCE scientists in 2013 noted very elusive ferrets in North Dakota, but could not formally document them and funding was discontinued. The black-footed ferret is yet to be documented in North Dakota.

The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe is located in North and South Dakota and is under the direction of Jeff Kelly, director of the tribal Game and Fish Department. The two-year study proposes to assess presence and abundance of possible impacts to ESA-listed species like northern long-eared bats (listed as Threatened) and black-footed ferrets (listed as ESA Endangered), both of which have been documented in areas being considered for wind energy development on the reservation. Standing Rock proposes to survey for both bats and ferrets in order to properly manage and conserve these rare species in the face of potential developments. Senior Research Scientist Kurt Tooley and Biologist Jordan Kort will be heavily involved with the effort.