Columbus environmental firm sees big grant supported

A local environmental consulting firm is eager to continue some work in North and South Dakota that has been on hold for several years after it was recently announced the Bureau of Indian Affairs will support it.
The Bureau awarded a $119,63 grant to South Dakota’s Standing Rock Indian Reservation, which will give critical funding support for a diverse array of rare species and habitats on Indian reservations in the Great Plains.
In January, New Century Environmental of Columbus wrote the grant in getting Standing Rock Game & Fish Department awarded at a time where federal dollars are sparse and needed for conservation work on reservation lands. The grant is a project titled “ESA-Listed Small Mammals Management," according to New Century Principal Ecologist/Owner Mike Gutzmer.
In October 2012, New Century Environmental (Gutzmer and Tom Murphy) documented the most endangered mammal in North America, the black-footed ferret (Mustela nigripes), on Standing Rock Indian Reservation in North and South Dakota. In October 2015, NCE scientists (Kurt Tooley and Chris Shank) also discovered the northern long eared bat, Myotis septentrionalis, on Standing Rock Indian Reservation in North Dakota. NCE has supported Standing Rock Indian Reservation for almost 10 years. The funding is significant, Gutzmer noted.
“This is breakthrough funding to continue the work that was discontinued in 2013,” Gutzmer told The Telegram. “We’re excited to get funded and pick up where we left off."
Original black-footed ferret surveys by NCE scientists in 2013 noted very elusive ferrets in North Dakota, but could not formally document them and funding was discontinued. The black-footed ferret is yet to be documented in North Dakota.
The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe is located in North and South Dakota and is under the direction of Jeff Kelly, director of the tribal Game and Fish Department. The two-year study proposes to assess presence and abundance of possible impacts to ESA-listed species like northern long-eared bats (listed as Threatened) and black-footed ferrets (listed as ESA Endangered), both of which have been documented in areas being considered for wind energy development on the reservation. Standing Rock proposes to survey for both bats and ferrets in order to properly manage and conserve these rare species in the face of potential developments. Senior Research Scientist Kurt Tooley and Biologist Jordan Kort will be heavily involved with the effort.
New Century Environmental LLC, an environmental consulting business based in Columbus, employs a team of environmental and ecological professionals who provide quality environmental services across the Great Plains. It provides wetland science expertise, a broad spectrum of environmental impact assessment services related to game management and rare plant and animal species, and climate change portfolios for tribes and industry.
Gutzmer, who writes a bi-weekly outdoors column for The Telegram, has been in business for almost 15 years in the Columbus and Great Plains area.