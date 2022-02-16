Columbus experiencing abnormal weather on anniversary of one coldest days in 2021

On a Tuesday that saw the weather get into the low 60s, it may be hard to imagine that that wasn’t the case one year ago.

Around this time last year, record low temperatures created rolling blackouts that were designed to moderate strains on the power system. On Feb. 16, 2021, Platte County experienced some outages which included southwestern and downtown Columbus, Platte Center, Lindsay, Duncan and Humphrey.

The National Weather Service (NWS) Omaha/Valley office reported the day before – Feb. 15 - the temperature was as low as -19 Fahrenheit. That kind of cold weather in Northeast Nebraska hasn't been experienced in over 30 years.

NWS meteorologist Becky Kern said the two dates, a year apart and almost 80 degrees apart on the Fahrenheit scale, is one of the biggest differences in recent low and high temperature marks. A large Arctic air mass coming south from Canada contributed to the frigidness experienced last year, she added.

Platte County Emergency Manager Tim Hofbauer said he can recall that date.

“We had some places that were 26 below zero in or around Columbus and Platte County,” he said. “We had rolling blackouts that lasted multiple hours throughout the county.”

The cold temperatures affected all three school districts – Columbus, Lakeview and Scotus – as they canceled at least one day of class due to the frigid temperature.

Columbus has been on the extreme temperature ends in 2021 and this year but Kern said Monday was a more typical Nebraska winter. The high was around the mid-30s and the low was in the high-teens. She added Columbus has not had as much snow compared to last year.

“Sixty degrees (on Tuesday) means were 20 degrees above normal,” Kern said. “We’ve definitely had warmer temperatures over the past month or actually the whole winter. … It’s been exceptionally dry too. We need some moisture.”

Hofbauer said even though there hasn’t been much snow this winter, Columbus and Platte County saw their fair share last year.

“Snow-wise I know we had a pretty significant amount of snow on the ground a year ago,” he said. “Now, we are in drought conditions with no snow (but) the outlook is still to be considered above normal as far as temperature.”

He added he believes with the upcoming forecast, the area could have more snow soon.

Kern said the weather trend going forward will see the temperatures dip into the cooler territory but still above average on Wednesday.

She added the next week will be “a roller coaster” as Thursday’s temperature will be below freezing before shooting up in the 50s – with the possibility of hitting into the 60-degree weather - over the weekend. After that, the end of February and the first of March could experience a colder than usual climate, Kern said.

Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.