Columbus faces: Meet Dr. Joe Citta

Growing up many kids look up to people in a certain career fields for inspiration of what they might want to do. For Dr. Joe Citta, his inspiration came from his family.

Citta's older brother by eight years, Jason, was in college studying to become a doctor while Citta was in high school at Scotus Central Catholic.

"He greatly influenced, not only to go into the medical field, but to become a physician myself," Citta said. "I always looked up to him and just hearing his stories about what he was going through just interested me so much that it really confirmed my feelings of wanting to pursue my career."

Today, both are family medicine doctors. Jason is in North Platte while Citta practices at Columbus Family Practice.

"I really looked up to my brother growing up and talked to him throughout the process," he explained. "He was doing family medicine as well and so that also drew to me as well. Just having a likewise practice in life."

Citta's sister, Debbie, was also a major influence on him.

Four years older than Citta, Debbie was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis when she was 20 years old. Citta said it's been hard for him to see the disease progress as she's now disabled.

Citta grew close with Debbie while he lived in Omaha to attend medical school. As he learned more about diseases, she began to ask him questions and he was able to answer them with the knowledge gained.

"It just really confirmed to me how important it was to try to talk to people honestly, like they were a family member, when they're going through something like this. If you ever talk to some of my patients, one thing I always try to tell people if they're uncertain about things is when they are in my exam room, I always tell them, 'I'll treat you, if you're sitting in that chair, the same way I would treat my brother or my sister or my Mom or whatever,'" Citta said.

"I really got that from my sister because I really felt like during that time in my training, I got to see as a physician that you can have empathy and try to feel what the person is going through."

Growing up

Citta has been a "Columbus lifer." He was born in the town and attended school at St. Bonaventure and Scotus Central Catholic.

His parents, Sue and Joe Jr., moved to Columbus as his dad works as a manager for the Nebraska Public Power District and his mom at Vishay.

Citta's parents instilled hard-work ethics while also making time for him and his siblings.

"They never missed any soccer or football or baseball games whatever we had growing up," he said. "Even as busy as they were, the home life was definitely their priority over work life. I try to instill that as well with what I do today."

Thanks to his parents, Citta saw the importance of being involved in the community.

His dad was the head of the Ducks Unlimited Platte Valley chapter, the longest running chapter in Nebraska. It's a nonprofit organization that fundraises money to restore wetlands and other habitat for wildlife.

Ducks Unlimited was a big part of Citta's childhood. He helped his father make fundraising calls, set up banquets and organize things. When he returned to Columbus, Citta's dad wanted to take a step back so he and his wife, Amber, have taken over as the chapter's leaders.

"I was really excited to step up into that role and I'm really passionate about what we do," Citta said. "It's grown immensely since my wife and I took it over. It's something we just inherited from my dad running it for so many years."

Ducks Unlimited Senior Regional Director, Eastern Nebraska Steve Wilson said he's known the family for about 15 years. He added that since Citta took over, it's gone from a couple hundred people to about 550 people last year.

Wilson said he has a ton of respect for what Citta has done with the chapter, which has been in existence for the last 65 years.

"He always puts his family and his community first and his patients... his willingness to sacrifice personal time for his family. Those are all admirable traits," Wilson said. "We need more leaders like him that people can look up to and emulate."

Citta's passion for the outdoors came from mainly his father and grandfather. If they had any spare time, he said, they would fish every weekend during the summer and hunt during the winter.

"Not only is it a hobby, it's a way of life for my family and we continue that to this day. We camp a lot with my brother and his family and my parents when they're free on weekends," Citta described. "We still try to hunt every weekend together during the winter with friends and family. The outdoors are a lifestyle for us."

He explained what he liked most about the outdoors.

"It's a time when our family can really get away from the grinds of everyday life and just be ourselves with each other. That's most important," Citta said. "Number two, connecting and seeing nature. Staying on the river, washing a flock of ducks circle us, if we're lucky enough to get a few, seeing my dogs ho out and retrieve them is such an awesome experience.

"Sitting up in a tree watching deer and other wildlife move below you. Fishing out on a boat and hearing the birds in the morning at sunrise. There is such a calling to me to try to be in that environment as much as I can."

With the loss of habitat due to differing farming practices and development, Citta explained that it's a challenge to these animals to rest and build their nest and safe places while they migrate.

"If you put yourself in the animal's position, it's rally important to know how much good habitat it is for all wildlife, not just waterfowl but for pheasants and deer and everything," he said. "I just really feel like with as much enjoyment I get with nature, I would like to do as much as I can to give back so that there are places to enjoy nature for my children and grandchildren."

Achieving his goal

At birth, Citta was delivered in Columbus by Dr. Ronald Klutman. As Citta was a student at Scotus, the two reconnected. Klutman allowed Citta to shadow him with the hopes of him returning to Columbus to join his practice.

He applied for the Rural Health Opportunities Program through Chadron State College. The goal of the program is to recruit high school students from rural Nebraska who will return to the area and practice medicine. As long as he kept his grades up, he received early acceptance into the University of Nebraska Medical Center.

When Citta graduated from Chadron State and medical school, he returned to Columbus to join Klutman's family medicine practice. Klutman was a big reason why he focused on family medicine.

"As that cultivated through college and into med school and stuff like that, I enjoyed doing a little bit of everything as far as all the different specialties, pediatrics and geriatrics and internal medicine and a little bit of general surgery," Citta said. "Family medicine, you get to do a little bit of all that every day. You're not really confined to just doing one thing. You get to all of it every single day."

Growing up and shadowing the other doctors at Columbus Family Practice, it was always Citta's goal to be a partner in a family practice.

"My wife will speak to this too, even when I was in college, at that I point I knew I wanted to become a family medicine doctor and go back to Columbus and try to become a partner at Columbus Family Practice," he said. "That was my goal from day one."

Dr. Dan Rosenquist has been working at the practice since 1987 when Klutman recruited him to join the practice. Rosenquist said he first met Citta when he was in medical school and came to the practice to do a rotation.

Once Citta completed his residency and returned from Omaha, Rosenquist said he brought a unique skillset to the practice.

"He's really connected to the community. Joe brings a unique style to the clinic because he actually does endoscopies, which a lot of family physicians do but none of the other ones in our group do," Rosenquist said. "It's another skill he brings in. Joe, at his age, is pretty much connected with younger parents, their kids because of what he's doing with his kids and the community involvement they have."

Reestablishing roots

Citta enjoyed his experience living in Omaha for eight years, but he always wanted to return to Columbus.

"Columbus really has small town values with some of the bigger city amenities, but you're going to feel like you fit in," he explained. "Where as in a city, you can get lost in a crowd where you can come in and get to know people that are going to make you feel like you're a part of the community from the minute you get here."

He acknowledged that Columbus has grown a lot with new businesses and developments. Despite that, Citta said Columbus hasn't lost its identity to what he experienced growing up.

That led to him and his wife starting a family in Columbus. Their daughter, Eastyn, is 9 years old and their son, Joey IV, is 6 years old.

"I wanted my kids to feel like they were part of a community or part of something bigger than them. I just didn't really see a place that you can go to have a better experience than Columbus," Citta said. "I don't think they would have the same small-town values of looking out for your neighbor and taking care of each other and fitting in along everybody else."

Looking towards the future, he wants Columbus to continue to grow while not losing its small-town identity. Citta added that it's also important to attract young families and people who aren't from Columbus originally.

A common thing Citta heard in high school from his classmates was that they were going to leave Columbus and go somewhere else. Citta said a lot of his classmates and friend have come back to Columbus because they couldn't imagine raising a family anywhere else. To the current high schoolers, Citta hopes they consider staying in Columbus post education.

"My advice would be is to just look back and see if you enjoyed your childhood and what you did growing up here because even though the city may seem fun and exciting and you get to do so many more things, the values Nebraska reflect, taking care of family and have a lot of good, close friends," Citta said. "Things like that you're not going to find any place better than Columbus."

