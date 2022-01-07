Columbus Family YMCA offering free fitness classes starting next week

With a new year in the books, the Columbus Family YMCA is starting 2022 by offering free fitness classes.

The classes – which non-YMCA members can attend and no joiners fee (a fee that’s applied to new memberships) – will be available from Jan. 10-15 as part of the Y’s “Launch into 2022.” The courses are available from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the YMCA, 3912 38th St. A schedule can be found at columbusy.org.

“(The classes) give them a chance to try them out, see if they like them or fit with what they’re looking for (in regards to) their exercise or wellness journey,” Columbus Family YMCA Health Coach Cari Franzen said.

Columbus Family YMCA Director of Operations Ryan Beringer said January is the YMCA’s “busy time” as several new members check out the facility – and in some cases – for the first time. He added he believes the free fitness classes should help folks learn more about the Y.

“They’ll see the no joiners fee and they’ll stay and enjoy it,” he said.

Franzen said the facility has quite a variety of classes. The fitness courses include those in cycling, strength and conditioning, yoga, Pilates, aquatic classes like Aqua Zumba, high-intensity interval training (HIIT) and more.

The Y also has an enhanced fitness class which is for those who may have a chronic disease or are at risk for falling, according to Franzen. The course focuses on balance, flexibility, strength and aerobic exercise, she added.

Although it’s for YMCA members only, the Y also has youth strength training classes in which middle school-aged students can learn about the facility’s equipment, rules and the building itself, Franzen said. Once the students take the course, they are allowed to use the facility as long as they are wearing youth strength training T-shirts, she added.

“That’s a good class and a good opportunity for those younger, middle-aged school kids who want to do some exercise or start with some strength training,” Franzen said.

Meanwhile, January is also the month for the YMCA’s most popular program, rookie basketball. Beringer said the program – which is for kids from kindergarten to fourth grade – will begin this Saturday.

Beringer said the sport sees over 200 kids every year. This time around isn't an exception -- about 240 children are signed up, he added.

Rookie basketball is every Saturday with the season coming to a close on Feb. 5.

“It’s really for an age group that for kids before they do club basketball or for some third and fourth graders (who) maybe don’t want to do club basketball, they just want to learn the basics,” he said. “It’s aimed for those types of kids.”

Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.