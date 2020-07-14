Columbus Farmers Market returns home

Columbus area residents can take advantage of two Farmers Markets in town – one at Frankfort Square and one at Market 23.
In April, it was announced that the Farmers Market would be held at Market 23, 2620 23rd St., due to COVID-19 restrictions placed on parks at that time.
Shirley Enquist, coordinator of the Columbus Farmers Market, said the event moved back to its usual home at Frankfort Square on July 4.
“People are gradually starting to come. People aren’t exactly sure where we are,” Enquist said.
The market has around 10-12 vendors, Enquist said, though there have been a few vendors who typically come to the seasonal event that haven’t this year because of COVID-19 concerns.
“We have all the produce and baked goods,” Enquist said, adding that vendors are spaced out in the park per social distancing standards.
There is hand sanitizer available at all the tables and visitors are encouraged to follow Directed Health Measures.
“There’s signs (that) say to keep that in mind,” Enquist said.
Additionally, recycled bags are no longer being used.
“We’ve had no issues between vendors,” she said.
Charlie Bahr, council president and First Ward council member of the Columbus City Council, commented that he’s glad to see the Farmers Market back at the square.
“It’s a nice they can come back to the square,” Bahr said. “It did look like people were practicing social distancing. I did see some with face masks, which is a good thing.”
The event held in Frankfort Square is open from 7:30 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.
For those who are unable to attend that time, a second Farmers Market is continuing to be held at Market 23 on Thursdays from 4 to 7 p.m.
Karmen Thompson, a vendor at Market 23, said business’s Farmers Market started the second week in June.
“This is an addition, not a replacement,” Thompson said. “We are trying to add options for people who are not available on Saturday mornings or maybe live out of town but work in Columbus.”
Thursday's event is usually held in the parking of the business though some vendors can be found inside the building due to the products they’re selling, such as produce that needs to be kept cool, Thompson said.
Similar to the event at Frankfort Park, vendors at Market 23 sanitize frequently touched surfaces and are spaced apart. Face masks are worn and social distancing is encouraged.
“It’s kind of a nice thing about our store, it’s not a lot of traffic so there’s a lot of space,” Thompson noted.
As a vendor, Thompson sells repurposed glass items, including wind chimes and wine bottle centerpieces.
“We’re also looking for new vendors at the Farmers Market,” Thompson said. “We’re always looking for new products and produce and things like that.”
Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@columbustelegram.com.
