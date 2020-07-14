Columbus Farmers Market returns home

Charlie Bahr, council president and First Ward council member of the Columbus City Council, commented that he’s glad to see the Farmers Market back at the square.

“It’s a nice they can come back to the square,” Bahr said. “It did look like people were practicing social distancing. I did see some with face masks, which is a good thing.”

The event held in Frankfort Square is open from 7:30 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.

For those who are unable to attend that time, a second Farmers Market is continuing to be held at Market 23 on Thursdays from 4 to 7 p.m.

Karmen Thompson, a vendor at Market 23, said business’s Farmers Market started the second week in June.

“This is an addition, not a replacement,” Thompson said. “We are trying to add options for people who are not available on Saturday mornings or maybe live out of town but work in Columbus.”

Thursday's event is usually held in the parking of the business though some vendors can be found inside the building due to the products they’re selling, such as produce that needs to be kept cool, Thompson said.