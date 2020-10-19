 Skip to main content
Columbus fire chief announces more details of weekend house fire
  • Updated
Fatal house fire

A house fire occurring Saturday morning in the 1000 block of 20th Avenue in Columbus has resulted in four fatalities.

 KELLY MUCHMORE, THE COLUMBUS TELEGRAM

Columbus Fire Chief Dan Miller on Monday morning announced the names of the victims who died in a Saturday fire, their cause of death and the cause of the fire.

The victims have been identified as Lars Barcel, 27; Janelle Miller, 28, and two children all of Columbus. Preliminary autopsy results indicate the cause of death was smoke inhalation related to the fire, according to Miller.

At approximately 5:42 a.m. Saturday, Columbus Fire Department responded to reports of a house fire at 1052 20th Ave. Upon arrival, firefighters found heavy smoke coming from the house with an active fire in the living room. Four individuals occupying the house at the time of the fire were transported to Columbus Community Hospital, where they were pronounced deceased.

Following a joint investigation, State Fire Marshal Investigators, along with the Columbus Police Department, determined an ember from the wood burning fireplace ignited nearby combustible materials. Battery operated smoke detectors were present in the house; however, the investigation found that the batteries were not connected.

Responding agencies included the Columbus Fire Department, Columbus Rural Fire Department, Columbus Police Department, Midwest Medical and the Platte County Attorney’s Office.

