Columbus fire chief resigns

The City of Columbus is without a fire chief.
Columbus Mayor Jim Bulkley confirmed Dan Miller resigned from his position as leader of the Columbus Fire Department this morning. The mayor cited personnel issues as Miller's reasoning and declined to comment further, though he said he wished Miller the best of luck.
Miller was hired in August 2017 to serve as the city's first full-time fire chief.
Matt Lindberg
Managing Editor
Matt Lindberg is an award-winning journalist and graduate of the University of Kansas.
