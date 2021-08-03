 Skip to main content
Columbus fire chief resigns
breaking alert

Columbus fire chief resigns

The City of Columbus is without a fire chief.

Columbus Mayor Jim Bulkley confirmed Dan Miller resigned from his position as leader of the Columbus Fire Department this morning. The mayor cited personnel issues as Miller's reasoning and declined to comment further, though he said he wished Miller the best of luck.

Miller was hired in August 2017 to serve as the city's first full-time fire chief.

Fire chief

Columbus Fire Chief Dan Miller

 MATT LINDBERG, THE COLUMBUS TELEGRAM
