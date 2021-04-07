Columbus food pantries see mix in need

Berry said the food pantry had been “really swamped” last fall when she started as director of the organization.

“It was hard to keep the shelves filled, but it has slowed back a little bit,” she said. “I’m not sure what to attribute that to, whether it was the stimulus or the unemployment rate here in Platte County is very, very low. Maybe a lot of those people have gone back to work.”

This year’s requirements are also different as Berry said she is aiming to streamline the process. One such requirement no longer needed are social security numbers.

“We want to streamline it a little bit and make it accessible for people,” she added. “It won’t take as long to do the interviews; people won’t need to bring as much information with them. We still will try to help the ones who need the help. We got a computer program last fall so now it’s a lot easier to keep track … and make sure the people who come to us here are the ones in need.”

As for the food pantry at Centro Misionero De Cristo Para Las Naciones, 2700 33rd Ave. in Columbus, need has remained the same, the Rev. Miguel Godoy said.

Centro Misionero holds a drive-through food pantry once a month outside in its parking lot, except for in January and February due to the cold weather.