Columbus' Freedom Memorial almost didn't happen

Hirschbrunner reached out to someone working there to see if they had any steel available. Although the steel had originally been thought to be gone, destiny was on Hirschbrunner's side.

"... He rethought, and he said, ‘There may be a few pieces still out in the back of the landfill in the weeds'," Hirschbrunner recalled. "He went and checked and, lo and behold, there was some steel back there that hadn’t been taken away yet."

In another stroke of luck, there just happened to be a Behlen Mfg. Co. flatbed truck in the northeastern part of the United States that was able to transport the steel to Columbus.

Jim Hellbusch at Duo Lift took the steel to where the monument is today and welded it together. Hellbusch and volunteers worked for four nights constructing the structure. Hellbusch came up with the design.

"If you look at it, the monument itself, it is depicting the several floors of the World Trade Center falling and tumbling down," Hellbusch said.

Hellbusch also wanted to add a positive aspect to the monument.