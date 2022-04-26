Columbus full of entrepreneurs

Columbus has a long history of entrepreneurs who’ve built some extraordinary success stories. From historical figures like the Behlen brothers, the Zimmerer family and George Risk to their more modern counterparts like Scott Mueller, Nicole Frauendorfer or the Hellbusch family, the creativity and risk-taking that characterize entrepreneurs have always been “in the water” in Platte County.

That culture will be on display this week as Columbus hosts the Connecting Entrepreneurial Communities Conference. Entrepreneurs and those who serve them will descend on Columbus from around the state Wednesday and Thursday. They’ll not only learn in various sessions, but also experience downtown Columbus as the sessions are held in various downtown venues. The conference is hosted by Rural Prosperity Nebraska, which is part of the University of Nebraska, and they move the conference to a different Nebraska community each year.

RPN’s timing couldn’t be better, because what these attendees will experience is a renaissance in downtown Columbus. Beyond the (really) obvious investments made by the citizens in the new library, city hall and police station, I’d submit that there is an equally important rebirth of attitude and investment from local businesspeople as well. There are new and vibrant businesses from one end of 13th Street to the other, alongside established anchors that continue to thrive. There is an energy in downtown Columbus today that is palpable.

Speaking of new entrepreneurial energy, I’d share that the same thing was experienced in the recent Peer Learning Session in Holt County hosted by the Energizing Entrepreneurial Ecosystems (E3) project. In just 24 hours, participants saw some really extraordinary things in Stuart, Atkinson and O’Neill. Anyone who thinks communities or businesses aren’t thriving in Greater Nebraska hasn’t been to Holt County. We experienced a volunteer-run movie theater in Stuart (a town of 600) in which tens of thousands of people have seen first-run movies in the last few years. The E3 teams heard the amazing long-term small-town retail success story of Something Special by Marilyn and were blown away by the recent investment in the Keating Building, just blocks apart in downtown Atkinson. I’m sure many have heard of Handlebend, but to hear their story first-hand and see how they’ve transformed a space in O’Neill is quite something. And no less inspirational, La Costenita restaurant and market is truly a testament to hard work and the story being written by Leydi, Henry and Anais is truly the American Dream in real life.

The E3 project aims to enhance those stories and recreate many more in Holt County, Valley County, Sidney, Red Cloud, McCook and Keith County. And as those success stories are written, Nebraska Community Foundation and our E3 partners are asking those communities to share the education and inspiration with their neighbors.

Through that work and through events like the CEC conference this week, it is the intention of many Nebraskans to build a cohort of entrepreneurship believers that will help evolve Nebraska’s approach to economic development, making a little more room for efforts that support these homegrown business titans (at whatever size) who are making dreams come true for themselves and their hometowns.

So welcome to Columbus to those who are attending CEC tomorrow and Thursday. Get ready to be inspired!

K.C. Belitz is the chief operating officer of the Nebraska Community Foundation.

