Columbus girl gets playground set from Make-A-Wish Foundation

On Tuesday, Berkley Reeder celebrated her 10th birthday with presents, cupcakes and some time on the new playground set at her home, courtesy of the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

The playground set has been there for a few weeks, but Berkley's dad Cory Reeder said it's the culmination of a process that has taken several years, partly thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic that began almost two years ago.

Berkley -- who has Down syndrome -- became eligible for the Make-A-Wish Foundation program after being diagnosed with leukemia in 2014. She was three years old at the time.

"Her treatment was over a couple of years," Cory said. "... We went from going to Omaha on a weekly basis and then it went to every two weeks and then once a month and then we went to every three months and then once a year, and now we're on an annual check-up. … She was down there (in Omaha) for a couple of months at the beginning."

Berkley has now been in remission for a couple of years.

Cory said they were hoping to take a family cruise through the Make-A-Wish Foundation, but those plans were deferred for a year or so, and then COVID-19 hit.

"With the travel restrictions, we couldn't do (the cruise)," Cory said. "... So it's been quite a few years in the making."

Wish Granter Pat Moore said many children want to go to Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, but the COVID-19 pandemic has made that and other Make-A-Wish trips difficult. For a while, Make-A-Wish wasn't doing trips at all, and there are still restrictions in place.

"With a trip, they're kind of limited in how far they can go now," Moore said. "They can go on a trip, but they stay in the United States. They can drive somewhere if it's within 1,000 miles."

Normally, Moore said Make-A-Wish would need to schedule something like a playground a couple of months in advance. But, Wish Granter Sherry Johnson said many construction companies fell behind during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic and have been working hard to catch up on their backlog.

Moore and Johnson have been Wish Granters for seven years and said they love doing every single one.

For her part, Berkley certainly seemed content as she navigated the playground set on Tuesday afternoon. The Reeders live near Pawnee Park in Columbus and Cory said Berkley likes to play there nearly every day.

She no longer has to make the trip to the park to get some hang time, though -- now, she just has to step out of the house and cross the driveway.

"So far, so good -- she gets her use out of it," Cory said. "... Who knows what she's going to jump off of and catapult through next."

Make-A-Wish normally surprises kids, but it was understandably difficult to keep Berkley's wish a secret while building it in her backyard.

Cory said a crew paid a visit to their home about three weeks ago to put up the playground.

"It took them a day to do it," Cory said. "... Everybody likes to participate or be involved and they need to know that the money is well-spent."

Cory and Moore indicated that it's important to tell Make-A-Wish stories because they get the word out about the program and help keep it going.

"It does get to people’s hearts," Moore said. "... Last year during our one-day golf tournament, we raised $100,000. That goes toward wishes in Nebraska."

Those who want to donate to local, national or international Make-A-Wish programs can do so online at wish.org.

Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.