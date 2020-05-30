Columbus girl receives surprise visit during parade

“I texted them the night before and asked them to come out,” she added. The beginning of the parade was hectic, but the police officer drove around a second time for a photo op with Paisley.

The family, including Nicole’s husband, Vince, and son, Jack, handed out tacos, Capri Sun packets and fruit snacks for parade participants. Visitors also made banners for Paisley and dropped off gifts.

Paisley has a police outfit that she enjoys playing in, Nicole noted, and is a fan of law enforcement and firefighters.

“They pull people over and get the bad guys,” Paisley said on why she likes police officers. But, when asked if she wanted to be an officer when she grows up, Paisley replied "no" because she lost her handcuffs.

Having the police and fire vehicles in the parade was one part of her fifth birthday present – the other was getting her ears pierced.

Parades have been a popular, social distancing acceptable way to celebrate events such as birthdays, graduations and retirements.