Columbus grapples with coronavirus threat

Concerns over the potential threat of the coronavirus continued to impact the Columbus area on Friday.
Platte Valley Playhouse’s scheduled March 19-22 performances of “Clue on Stage” at the Columbus Fine Arts Theatre was postponed until further notice. The Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce on Thursday made the decision to delay its annual celebration that had been planned for that night over concerns of COVID-19 spreading, and its agribusiness committee followed suit by do the same with its Rural Recognition Banquet. That event had been planned for March 24.
“It’s with hesitation that the Chamber Agribusiness Committee has made the decision to postpone their upcoming Rural Recognition Banquet. Everyone in the public may have different views and thoughts on how the public/media is responding to the potential threats, but the biggest concern of ours is the public safety of our agriculture community amidst all of the uncertainty relating the coronavirus,” Committee Chairman Bradley Christensen told The Columbus Telegram. “The committee will work diligently with the Chamber to find the right time to hold our special evening and honor those that were selected to be award recipients.”
Meanwhile, the City of Columbus said it will be limiting who can go inside its properties. Those who are coughing, have a fever, difficulty breathing, have traveled outside of the U.S. or to California, Washington state or New York within the last month will not be permitted to enter any City facility. City officials encourage residents to call the East-Central District Health Department at 402-562-8960 (English) 402-562-8963 (Spanish) if any of the previously-mentioned criteria applies to them.
The threat of the coronavirus may have postponed or canceled numerous events, but the May 12 primary election isn’t one of them. Platte County Election Commissioner Connie J. Sebourn said she received word Friday from the Secretary of State’s Office that the May 12, 2020, Election Day will happen as planned.
“There will be voting at the polls on Election Day of May 12, 2020. Anyone interest in being a poll worker can call the office at 402-563-4908. Poll workers are required to attend a training class. Dates and time for the training classes will be announced at a later time,” Sebourn said.
Anyone can request an Early (Absentee) Ballot Request form that will allow us to send out the ballots to the voter. These requests can be made starting now until the May 1, 2020 deadline. The Early Ballot request can be downloaded from the Platte County Election Commissioner’s Page or the Nebraska Secretary of State’s Page. They can be emailed back to the Election Commissioner’s office at the following email address: elections@plattene.us They also can be mailed or faxed to the Election Commissioner’s office at 402-564-7733 or brought back into the office.
Any questions please call the Election Commissioner’s Office at 402-563-4908 or email elections@plattene.us.