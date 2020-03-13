Columbus grapples with coronavirus threat

Concerns over the potential threat of the coronavirus continued to impact the Columbus area on Friday.

Platte Valley Playhouse’s scheduled March 19-22 performances of “Clue on Stage” at the Columbus Fine Arts Theatre was postponed until further notice. The Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce on Thursday made the decision to delay its annual celebration that had been planned for that night over concerns of COVID-19 spreading, and its agribusiness committee followed suit by do the same with its Rural Recognition Banquet. That event had been planned for March 24.

“It’s with hesitation that the Chamber Agribusiness Committee has made the decision to postpone their upcoming Rural Recognition Banquet. Everyone in the public may have different views and thoughts on how the public/media is responding to the potential threats, but the biggest concern of ours is the public safety of our agriculture community amidst all of the uncertainty relating the coronavirus,” Committee Chairman Bradley Christensen told The Columbus Telegram. “The committee will work diligently with the Chamber to find the right time to hold our special evening and honor those that were selected to be award recipients.”