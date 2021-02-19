Columbus grocery stores push on amid pandemic

Grocery store employees have been essential workers through the pandemic, including in Columbus.
Those businesses have stayed open during the pandemic, and in Nebraska, grocery workers are part of phase 1B of the COVID-19 vaccination rollout.
The East-Central District Health Department's (ECDHD) jurisdiction - Platte, Colfax, Boone and Nance counties - is in phase 1B.
Grocery store workers have not been vaccinated yet in the health district, ECDHD Chief Public Health Officer Chuck Sepers wrote in a Wednesday email to the Telegram.
There are several phases to the Nebraska vaccination plan, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) COVID-19 vaccination dashboard.
Phase 1A includes health care and long-term care residents. Phase 1B is broader and includes those 65 and older, those with high-risk medical conditions and first responders. Phase 1B also covers essential workers like people employed at grocery stores, correctional facilities, the U.S. Postal Service and public transit.
Phase 1C includes vulnerable populations, such as those in congregate living. Phase 2 is the general population.
The inclusion of Nebraska grocery workers in phase 1B does help with morale, said Ansley Fellers, executive director of the Nebraska Grocery Industry Association.
“It’s good for employees and employers who want to do right by their folks,” Fellers said. “Primarily our message has been getting out that link to register for the vaccine … and making sure that employers are getting that information to their employees and saying 'Hey. Get on the list. Make sure you’re registered so the state can notify you.'”
Residents can register at vaccinate.ne.gov.
The phase 1B designation shows grocery workers there is a light at the end of the tunnel, she added.
“It also lets them know that they’re a priority,” Fellers said. “Not just for their employers but also for the state.”
But, despite this inclusion, grocery store employees are not at the top of phase 1B.
“(The vaccine rollout is) slower than anybody would have hoped,” Fellers noted. “We’re trying to communicate to our industry … we need to be understanding, we need to be patient, we still need to take a lot of precautions. Nobody should let their guard down.”
Throughout the last year, Fellers said she could not overstate how important grocery store employees have been in every community.
“I can’t imagine that it was easy and wasn’t a little scary for folks for quite a few months last year,” she said. “Especially with all the unknowns. Just like others who had to be out and facing the public and are in those priority groups. Just like those others, there’s a lot of courage involved in that too.”
Columbus' Super Saver, 3318 23rd St., has been able to post the vaccine information for their employees.
"We're leaving that to their discretion,” Store Director Dean Van Horn said.
But for Super Saver, posting the information has not been that big of a deal, Van Horn said.
“We’ve been dealing with COVID since last March,” he added. “We’re all pretty battle-hardened to it. People are taking precautions and doing things they can to avoid it and to be as safe as they can. The company has protocols in place when people are diagnosed or exposed … it’s not a new event for us.”
Super Saver has put in place measures, like screens and masks, over the past year, as has Hy-Vee.
“Certainly (we) want to keep our people safe and our customers, too,” Van Horn said. “ I think everybody’s pretty used to it at this point … we haven’t had any major issues at all as far as people having it.”
It’s appreciated that grocery employees are recognized as essential workers, he noted.
“I think that people know that we’re considered that,” he said.
Through it all, Van Horn said he appreciates the community support.
“We’ve tried to react and do anything we could to help the community through it. I mean, we made the decision to remain open 24 hours,” he added. “That was a decision the company allowed us to make, and my management staff and people in building and myself felt that we wanted to try to serve the community in that way.”
Personally, he has not signed up for the vaccine yet.
“As I understand it, from the people here that have signed up for it, the waiting list is long unless you’re older,” Van Horn said. “I follow the protocols … I figure there’s a lot of people that probably need it ahead of me.”
When there is more vaccine available, Van Horn said, he is sure he will sign up.
But for now, it's "business as usual for us,” he added.
As an essential worker, Columbus Hy-Vee Store Manager Casey Schwarting said it has been great to help the community.
A corporate Hy-Vee office declined to comment about vaccines and referred the Telegram to the Nebraska Grocery Industry Association.
“Anytime we can help our community, it’s a good thing,” Schwarting said. “Being able to keep our employees healthy and being able to serve our community during this time has been rewarding.”
It’s definitely rewarding, he reiterated. Hy-Vee, 3010 23rd St. in Columbus, initially limited hours as part of a company-wide response to COVID-19, according to a March. 17 press release. Store hours were later extended.
“Anytime we can do something for Columbus, it’s a benefit for all of us,” Schwarting said. “Most of us grew up here and would do anything for the community, so it’s been a huge blessing.”
Within phase 1B, there are tiers of priority for local health departments to focus on. Grocery store workers, along with those employed by funeral homes, coroners, and food processing and meatpacking plants, are in tier II.
"We will work through the state's VRAS (vaccine registration and administration solution) to schedule (grocery store workers) at the appropriate time," Sepers said, in a Wednesday email.
Carolyn Komatsoulis is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at carolyn.komatsoulis@lee.net.