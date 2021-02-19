Columbus grocery stores push on amid pandemic

“It’s good for employees and employers who want to do right by their folks,” Fellers said. “Primarily our message has been getting out that link to register for the vaccine … and making sure that employers are getting that information to their employees and saying 'Hey. Get on the list. Make sure you’re registered so the state can notify you.'”

Residents can register at vaccinate.ne.gov.

The phase 1B designation shows grocery workers there is a light at the end of the tunnel, she added.

“It also lets them know that they’re a priority,” Fellers said. “Not just for their employers but also for the state.”

But, despite this inclusion, grocery store employees are not at the top of phase 1B.

“(The vaccine rollout is) slower than anybody would have hoped,” Fellers noted. “We’re trying to communicate to our industry … we need to be understanding, we need to be patient, we still need to take a lot of precautions. Nobody should let their guard down.”

Throughout the last year, Fellers said she could not overstate how important grocery store employees have been in every community.