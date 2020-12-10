Columbus' Haynes shooting for prestigious scholarship

“I think that no matter what she wants to do, she’ll be successful,” Loeffelholz said. “No matter what career she chooses, she’ll be great at it.”

Haynes said that she’s still deciding what college to attend but knows she wants to become a physician’s assistant.

“I really like it. I was able to (job) shadow this summer and I really enjoyed it,” Haynes said.

She currently plans to major in biology and then enroll in a physician’s assistant program.

“I like that it’s such a versatile job because you can do any specialty and you don’t have to go back to school,” Haynes said. “It’s just kind of a big crash course in college and then you can choose what you want to do, and if you want to switch it up in a couple of years, you can.”

Haynes likes to keep busy and is involved in a variety of activities at CHS.

“I’m in Student Council, National Honor Society. I’m also in our HOSA group at school. I do swim and then in the spring, I’ll be on the soccer team,” she said, adding that she’s a worship leader and a breakout leader at her church, Trinity Lutheran.