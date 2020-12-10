Columbus' Haynes shooting for prestigious scholarship

Columbus High School senior Alexis Haynes is in the running to receive a $20,000 scholarship from the Coca-Cola Scholars Program.
This year, 99,403 students from across the country submitted applications with Haynes being selected as one of the 1,609 semifinalists.
“There was a phase one, that was the first thing I had to do, which was about the school activities I’m involved in, community activities and then I had to tell them about my academics and employment and stuff,” Haynes said.
The first step in the application process had been due Oct. 31.
As a semifinalist, Haynes will be completing the second step that involves receiving a recommendation, essays and transcripts. It’s due Thursday, Dec. 10.
“I was very surprised. I was not expecting it at all,” Haynes said on being named a semifinalist. “It was kind of cool just because I had not heard of anyone in the past from Columbus High – I’m sure someone has but it was just all unknown to me. It’s really exciting.”
CHS School Counselor Kim Loeffelholz said that she’s not aware of a previous student from the school being named to the Coca-Cola Scholar Program. This is her fourth year with the high school.
Loeffelholz has known Haynes since Haynes has been in middle school, and describes her as “very responsible, driven (and) hardworking.”
“I think that no matter what she wants to do, she’ll be successful,” Loeffelholz said. “No matter what career she chooses, she’ll be great at it.”
Haynes said that she’s still deciding what college to attend but knows she wants to become a physician’s assistant.
“I really like it. I was able to (job) shadow this summer and I really enjoyed it,” Haynes said.
She currently plans to major in biology and then enroll in a physician’s assistant program.
“I like that it’s such a versatile job because you can do any specialty and you don’t have to go back to school,” Haynes said. “It’s just kind of a big crash course in college and then you can choose what you want to do, and if you want to switch it up in a couple of years, you can.”
Haynes likes to keep busy and is involved in a variety of activities at CHS.
“I’m in Student Council, National Honor Society. I’m also in our HOSA group at school. I do swim and then in the spring, I’ll be on the soccer team,” she said, adding that she’s a worship leader and a breakout leader at her church, Trinity Lutheran.
“The big thing that I’m involved in is Revolution in the theater group … we go around Nebraska and do presentations on domestic violence and sexual assault,” Haynes said.
Haynes will find out in January if she’s been selected as one of the 250 finalists. The last phase of the program is an interview, she said, and from there, 150 high schoolers will be chosen to receive a $20,000 scholarship.
“We believe that identifying these young leaders throughout the country and encouraging their passion for serving others not only empowers the students but also lifts up those around them,” said Jane Hale Hopkins, president of the Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation, in a provided statement. “The Coca-Cola system is dedicated to giving back to the communities they serve, and the Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation is proud to be a part of that commitment.”
The Foundation has provided more than $75 million in scholarships to more than 6,450 students nationwide over 33 years, according to a press release.
Haynes found out about the Coca-Cola program through a resource offered by CHS that announces different scholarships available.
“It’s a very good opportunity to pay for my college, but I know with medical school, I’m going to be in college for a while so it’s going to add up. Any little bit helps,” Haynes said.
Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.
