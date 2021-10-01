Columbus health professionals offer COVID-19 advice

With a recent uptick in local coronavirus cases, Columbus medical professionals are offering advice on when people should get tested for COVID-19.

“We are seeing cases every day,” said Dr. Daniel Rosenquist, physician at Columbus Family Practice. “We’re probably seeing an average of three to five positive tests a day, with another 10-15 people who have been potentially exposed and are showing symptoms consistent with COVID-19.”

The situation is similar elsewhere in Columbus. Dr. Luke Lemke, physician at Columbus Medical Center, said the clinic is seeing an average of 50-70 people a day who are displaying COVID-19 symptoms, and from that, about a 20-25% positive rate for the virus.

“COVID-19 is as bad now as we’ve seen it as far as number of people who have symptoms,” Lemke said. “While it is important for people to get tested if they have been exposed, it may take two or three days for them to show a COVID-19 positive test.”