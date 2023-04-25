The Columbus High School music program saw a few firsts at the District Music Contest held April 21.

It was the first time that six entries, between Columbus High’s band and choir, received special outstanding performance award recognition.

“Each judge … they're allowed to pick one winner for that,” said Director of Bands Jeff Peabody. “Columbus High School got six … of those, which was pretty impressive.”

Both Peabody and Vocal Music Director Jacob Ritter having multiple students receive this distinction is something that most directors don’t get to achieve, Ritter added.

Those receiving the outstanding performance award were Jenna Taylor, vocal solo; Caitlin Campbell, Sheyla Monteza-Gonzalez, Jenna Taylor and Abby Wurdeman, quartet; Isabella Hill, clarinet solo; Jarrett Peabody, alto sax solo; and Jac Dreifurst and Bryan Alvarado, marimba duet. Those receiving honorable mention were Kasha Iwan and Liz Hoskovec, duet.

There were 749 students from 16 schools that took part in the district contest.

Overall, Peabody said, performance scores were up. The symphonic band scored about the same as last year, he added, with jazz band scoring better this year.

Ritter explained the scoring system the day before the contest – a 1 is a superior rating, the highest achievable. A 2 is an excellent while a 3 is good.

The smaller groups and individuals are judged by one person and there are chances for special recognition as well. The large groups, bands and choirs, perform in front of three judges.

“If all three judges give that group a superior rating, then they get a superior with distinction which earns them a plaque,” Ritter said. “That’s the highest level that the ensembles can achieve.”

Both CHS’ band and choir have excelled in the past.

“Last year, we received a superior with (distinctions). So 1s from all three judges from our men's chorus, our women's chorus, our jazz choir and our mixed choir … and then we got superior ratings in all except one of our acts last year,” Ritter said. “We have very high expectations. The band has similar numbers, but they have they have a lot more students that are involved in events overall.”

That proved to be the case again this year, as Columbus High’s symphonic band, jazz band, jazz choir and mixed chorus all received 1s from all three judges across the board.

This is the second year the vocal department has received a superior with distinction – before last year, Ritter said, they hadn’t received that rating since 2017.

“We've kind of turned the corner on hopefully getting those on a more regular basis, which I'm very excited about,” Ritter said. “The kids represented themselves very well, gave some very musical performances. I thought they did great.”

Of the band and choir entries, all received either a 1 or a 2. There had been a total of 27 entries on the band side while, according to contest results, there were about 16 entries on the choir side.

When asked about the main factor behind Columbus High’s success, Peabody pointed to the students’ hard work.

“We have some of the best kids in the school that know that if they put effort into something and work at it that good things can happen,” Peabody said.

The students who had a solo picked out their pieces by January and had a few check-ins before spring break. There had been another check-in after the break and a recital about a week before the contest.

“Every step along the way they knew that they had to hit those benchmarks and they just did that,” Peabody added.

The District Music Contest is unique in that there’s not a regular seasoning that leads up to it; it’s a one-shot deal.

“You have to prep for it, knowing there's just one time you're going to go in there, and you're either on that day or you're not,” Peabody said. “It's a lot about being in control of your emotion as you go into that knowing, ‘OK, how many times can we do a practice ahead of that?’ so that when the real thing happens, you don't get nervous.”

The contest, he added, can be nerve wrecking for students due to the sheer number of events going on and the possibility of things running behind and causing scheduling conflicts.

“They work through their emotions in a few different ways, whether they play in front of the class or whether we have the record recital a week ahead of time,” Peabody said. “So that when that day comes, they're there as prepared as they can be. Any way you look at it, they play for that judge one time, so they've got to be prepared.”

It’s a life skill the students learn.

“These kids that do solos three, four times in their high school career, those are your kids (that) when they go out into the workforce, they're going to be really dependable for whatever job they manage to go into,” Peabody said. “It has nothing to do with whether they're going to be professional musicians or not, it just means they're going to be good humans.”

Coming up, the music department will be holding its final concerts next month. The jazz band and New World Singers will have a concert on May 4, concert band and percussion ensembles will have a concert on May 12 and the symphonic band and concert choir will perform on May 16.

At that May 16 concert, the outstanding performance award winners will perform their pieces.

It had been exciting to host the District Music Contest at CHS this year, Peabody added.

For many years it was held at Central Community College, but the college and the Nebraska School Activities Association decided not to have it there this year, he said. It was the first time in Peabody’s 16 years at the high school that the contest was held at CHS.

Peabody said they took the opportunity to host it because CHS is a facility they’re proud of. He noted the upcoming Columbus Public Schools $53.5 million facilities bond referendum that, if voters pass, will fund needed facility improvements across the district.

“It's just important that people know that the dollars they spent when we built this school, built something that was really nice,” Peabody said. “It is kind of a beacon of light for the surrounding area, for 16 schools to come in here and be able to have their kids do their best in a facility that works for them.”