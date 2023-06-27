Fireworks lovers have the chance to celebrate the Fourth of July holiday with a bang while supporting Columbus High School’s band and vocal music departments.

Both groups run fireworks tents each year as a fundraiser; the band’s is at Hy-Vee, 3010 23rd St., and vocal music’s is at Super Saver, 3318 23rd St.

Vocal Music Director Jacob Ritter said this is the third year his department has held a fireworks tent.

“We started this fundraiser basically as a chance to raise money for kids going on a trip to Nashville,” Ritter said. “Since then we've just kind of been maintaining it so that we can pay for future trips and help us to take care of other expenses that we have needed to cover and it's been a huge benefit.”

All of the a cappella groups at Columbus High School are competitive, Ritter added, and several trips are taken that the students help pay for; a big portion of funds raised go towards that.

“However, this money the kids can use for any needs that they might have,” Ritter said, noting there will be updates posted on the Columbus High Vocal Music Facebook page. “For example, you could use it to pay for your registration to audition for the All-State Choir, you could get your choir T-shirt, you could cover the cost of an honor choir.”

Director of Bands Jeff Peabody said this is their sixth year having the fireworks tent. A different group ran it before them and asked about the drumline pitching in to help before the band took it over.

“We're going to the ReliaQuest Bowl in Tampa this year,” Peabody said. “The biggest portion of it goes to that. We also use some of it for props for marching band and costumes for winter percussion and winter guard and those types of things.”

Both tents have special deals.

The vocal music group’s operation will feature 75% off on certain items. The band tent has a buy one, get three free special.

Ritter noted the vocal music’s deals and the band’s deals are on different products.

“If people want to go to the Hy-Vee tent first and come here (Super Saver) or vice versa, they can get a lot of great fireworks for a good price by going to the two tents and supporting the programs at the same time,” Ritter said.

“It's a great opportunity to spend time with friends and family and support our country and, frankly, just support what we believe to be a phenomenal program that supports some amazing students.”

Both tents are open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day through the Fourth of July.

Peabody also encouraged people to stop by, noting they have a variety of products from small items for kids, such as snappers, to “big boom” fireworks.

“Where else are you going to find quality loud noises and bright colors than with our marching band, right? So we're big fans of that,” Peabody said.

“We're the same band that you see at football games, the same band that you'll see marching in the night parade and in other things. Every time we go and do those things, it takes a little bit of funding. So if you want to help us out and celebrate the Fourth, then come out and see us.”