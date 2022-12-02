Columbus High grad part of UNK class running toy drive

Columbus High graduate Beck Uhl’s goal is to one day have a career in which he helps children. The now University of Nebraska at Kearney student has been getting a head start in this endeavor through a class project.

Uhl is in Dr. Jeanne Stolzer’s child and adolescent development class, which has been organizing and running the “A Difference Maker” project.

The ultimate goal, Uhl said, is to benefit the children in the Kearney community.

“She (Stolzer) is a very huge child advocate, and she's well known internationally,” Uhl said. “She just wanted us to do something to advocate for kids, especially during this time of the year when there's not a whole lot that families that have kids can really do if they don't have the means of being able to do it. So we set up this book, toy and clothing drive for them on a local basis.”

The students in the class are responsible for coming up with ideas of how to make a positive difference in a child’s life – they decided on giving Christmas gifts to children. The class was then split into two groups, a local group and a second one charged with sending gifts to Ukraine.

Both Uhl and his classmate Claire Nelson of Axtell worked in the local group.

“We're trying to come up with ideas and places to give these gifts to in Kearney and we decided to go with Compass; they're a local foster care service here in Kearney,” said Nelson, who is studying family sciences. “They have students come in and go through all the time and they told us that they stuff backpacks for the kids that go through there.”

A GoFundMe page was created and shared on social media, and $600 was raised and donations of toys and clothes donated. A group member also had a connection at Kearney Catholic High School and a toy drive was held in which anybody wanting to “dress down” can do so by bringing in a new or gently used toy.

“We've filled up about I think a whole bedroom of my group member’s house with toys from that drive,” Uhl said.

Another group member collected donations from their church, the United Congregational Church of Christ in Grand Island.

According to Nelson, they wanted to keep the ball rolling and reached out to Bryant Elementary School in Kearney to see if they had students who could benefit from a giving tree. The school provided a list of 10 students’ ages, genders and Christmas lists, and a giving tree was put up at the Kearney Hy-Vee.

Those who took part in the giving tree were instructed to bring the donations back to Hy-Vee, and the group will be collecting those donations Friday evening. Nelson added if not all the tags were taken, they will use monetary donations to purchase the remaining items, as well as buy gift wrapping supplies and gift cards to give to Compass. Any other remaining funds will be used to purchase supplies for local teachers, she said.

The response, Uhl said, has gone better than he expected.

“We've had lots of our friends, family and co-workers donate money so that we can get stuff for these kids,” Uhl said. “We've had a great outreach and a lot of great conversation between our class group and Hy-Vee and Bryant Elementary and Kearney Catholic, having such a great outcome with how far it's been. … I think it's been very successful. And it's gotten a lot bigger than we thought it was going to be originally.”

Planning for the project started in October. Although the donation collection period stops at the end of this week, there will still be much work to be completed.

The group will need to coordinate where all the donations are going and will be purchasing more items and wrapping presents next week, Uhl added.

“It's going to take a while, but I'm pretty excited,” he said. “It's just a matter of getting everything situated and then sending it out.”

Uhl noted this is the first project he’s done of this size in which he’s worked with the community. Everyone in the group has been contributing well and checking in regularly, he said.

Nelson called the project a humbling experience and added she hopes it brings the children some cheer this holiday season.

“There's still good people in this world and there's still people that care enough to help others and help the less fortunate. So that's just been really awesome to see,” Nelson said.

“I just hope that the children know that they're loved and they're cared for and there are people that are in this world that are willing to help them.”

Uhl graduated from Columbus High School in 2018. At UNK, he’s studying psychology with a minor in mental and behavioral health. After graduation, he said he plans to switch to nursing to become a psychiatric nurse practitioner.

“My goal is adolescents and children, and just kind of help them figure out what they need to succeed and how to get a better quality of life,” Uhl said.

A high school teacher is the one who first sparked his interest in psychology, he said. His main interest in the field is mental health and intellectual and developmental disabilities. He said he’s worked at the Richard Young Behavioral Health Center while attending UNK.

“I've just found it very interesting, and I really like the scope of mental health and behavioral health,” Uhl said. “I really want to make sure that people have a better quality of life.”

Uhl said his family has also been an influence on him in choosing this career path. He added he has two younger brothers who have autism, and his father is a police officer in Columbus while his mother is the director of Boys Town Duncan Day School.

“I've seen how my parents work with kids and adolescents and help them get better lives, and it's kind of helped me branch into … helping people,” Uhl said. “My parents kind of helped draw me that way.”