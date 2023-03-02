Columbus High School’s production of “Lost in Yonkers” is set to take audience members through a wild ride of the complexity and shenanigans of family life.

The show opens on Friday, March 3, at 7 p.m. at the Nantkes Performing Arts Center at Columbus Middle School, 2200 26th St. in Columbus, and continues on Saturday, March 4, with performances at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Admission is $7 for adults, $4 for students and free admission with a C-stamp.

The comedic drama play, according to Director Chelsea Parker, is set in the 1940s and is centered on two teenage boys who visit their grandmother. A 1991 Pulitzer Prize-winning play, it was written by Neil Simon, and is presented in arrangement with Concord Theatricals.

“They find out in the middle of the visit that their dad's whole reason for visiting was actually to ask Grandma if they can live with her because he has gotten money from a loan shark and now has to go around the country selling scrap iron to pay back this loan shark, and doesn't have anywhere for the boys to stay,” Parker said.

Grandma, a German immigrant who faced a harsh childhood, is very strict and blunt.

“They've got some relatives that kind of come in and out and they're all very odd,” Parker said. “They just get into a bunch of shenanigans while they're there.”

Emily Niles, 16, a sophomore, portrays Grandma.

“She does not like people in her house, but she's forced to have these two boys, her grandsons, come to live with her,” Niles explained of her character. “And she's not very happy about that.”

Grandma doesn’t have joy in her life, Niles added. Playing a cranky character like Grandma is quite a different experience for Niles.

“I don't see myself in that way, being very dark and depressing like Grandma is, but it's fun to try out new things with her,” Niles added.

Lexi Urkoski, also a 16-year-old sophomore, plays Bella, a 35-year-old woman who can be described by the expression, "not the brightest crayon in the box."

“Sometimes she's not very serious. She's very emotional,” Urkoski said. “… She's just super childish. She's not the brightest. She gets lost a lot.”

Throughout the production Bella goes through an interesting journey, one Urkoski called an emotional rollercoaster.

“She meets this guy and wants to marry him and move in with him, but Grandma doesn't think that's the best idea for Bella,” Urkoski said. “Bella just has this whole tantrum basically. And gets upset over the fact that Grandma doesn't think she should marry this man.”

In some ways, Urkoski noted she has some similarities to her character, such as their sense of humor. Bella is a fun character to play, Urkoski said.

Niles added she thinks visitors will enjoy the show. There are some good lessons in “Lost in Yonkers,” she said, such as family dynamics and how to have love within a family.

“It's important to trust your family and talk with your family and not keep things (from them),” Urkoski added.

Auditions for the production were held at the end of December, with rehearsals starting in the first week of 2023.

Parker noted the cast is smaller this year. They have seven cast members this year and usually they’re between 13 and 15 kids.

“We're working with about half the kids but they're doing a really great job,” Parker said. “They've put in a lot of really good work, getting lines memorized and all the blocking down and everything so they're doing pretty well. We should be ready to go by Friday.”

Parker added she hopes to see the seats of the auditorium fill this weekend and for people to have a good time.

“The kids have been working really hard and so I just want them to get up there and be on stage in front of a bunch of people and have so much fun because they deserve it,” Parker said.