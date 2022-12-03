Columbus High unified bowling eyes state

After winning districts earlier this week, Columbus High School’s unified bowling team is hoping to take state on Monday.

In unified sports, people with and without intellectual disabilities work together on the same team – athletes with special needs are paired with partners who do not have special needs.

Unified bowling coach Jackie Eickhoff said there were 22 people on the team this year, roughly half athletes and half partners.

“When we get down to these tournaments, like we are for conference and districts and state, we can only take one team,” Eickhoff said. “One team is one to two athletes with two to three partners. So I have two athletes and three partners on the team that we've been playing with the last week or so.”

The unified bowling team is in its fourth year at CHS. The Discoverers placed first at the District A-6 Tournament held in Grand Island.

Those taking part were Matthew Holcomb, Ryland Prokopec, Colin Jaster, Randy Champlin and Gavin Unger.

“Each team bowled six baker games. At the end, whoever had the highest pin counts was the winner. We had a 954 series, which was 73 pins over Norfolk. So we kind of walked away with it,” Eickhoff said.

The state tournament will be held at Lincoln.

“I'm feeling pretty good about it,” Eickhoff said. “The boys are bowling really well, all of them are, all five of them just keep stepping it up.”

Eickhoff noted the improvement she’s seen in the team, especially in a new member.

“One of our bowlers, Randy, this is his first year bowling,” Eickhoff said. “At the first practice, he wanted the bumpers up and was bowling like a 30, 35. And now this this week at practice, he bowled a 102. They're just all improving and bowling well. Everybody had strikes and spares yesterday (Wednesday), everybody just did their part. So I think if we continue to do that, I think we have a really good shot.”

Special need athletes get a huge benefit from unified sports like bowling, Eickhoff noted.

“It's really difficult for some students with special needs to do the commitment to be on a regular athletic team with all of the practices and all the hours that they spend,” Eickhoff said.

Additionally, the kids may not have quite the skill level needed for a regular team, though bowling is different from other sports, Eickhoff said, and some of the Unified athletes are on the varsity bowling team.

“They've gotten better over the last few years, so they are able to join the varsity team,” Eickhoff said. “But it just gives them that chance to be part of a team and be part of a team that's recognized by the state as a certified team; they can letter in unified bowling. They can win awards and obviously we won districts and now we're going to state so that's something they wouldn't have been able to do without unified.”

Ryland Prokopec, a junior at CHS who will be celebrating his 17th birthday on Tuesday, added unified bowling is a good opportunity for special needs athletes as it allows them to be a part of a team.

“This is pretty much a sport that they can play their entire life pretty much,” Prokopec said. “So I feel like it's really nice to actually be able to get them playing competitively.”

Prokopec, who plays on Columbus High’s regular bowling team, is in his third year of being involved with unified bowling.

“The very first year, I joined because it was kind of like an extra form of practice, kind of like preseason,” he said. “But it pretty much ended up being a lot of fun, pretty much just bowling with everyone.”

Personally, Prokopec said, he enjoys both the bowling itself and the community aspect of being a part of the unified team.

“I'm really looking forward to it,” Prokopec said of state. “Waking up early, that's going to be tough, but overall, I think everyone's really excited for it.”