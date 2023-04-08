Editor’s note: “Leaders of Tomorrow” is a series published every other week that profiles area youth who are doing good things in the community and leading by example. Be sure to check out the video with this story on our website, columbustelegram.com. You can also check out previously published stories in this series on columbustelegram.com.

When Lauryn Nitz looks into her future, she sees the smiling faces and fun personalities of young children.

“When I was in preschool and all that, I had really good teachers. When I was at day care, I had a really good day care leader,” said Lauryn, a senior at Columbus High School. “I hope to do that to the kids that I teach or that I have at my day care. I want to do that.”

Lauryn, the 18-year-old daughter of Jeff and Nikki Nitz of Columbus, is eyeing a career in early childhood education and plans on attending Northeast Community College after high school to pursue that field.

“I like spending time with kids. That's something that inspired me to do it,” Lauryn said. “I don't really know what the future would be for early childhood but I just wanted to do something with kids, whether that'd be day care or preschool.”

Interestingly, Lauryn didn’t grow up surrounded by kids, as she has one older brother. However, she noted, interacting with young children is something she’s enjoyed.

“Once I got to high school and I started taking my classes that involved that, it really clicked,” Lauryn said.

Those classes included child development and early childhood education, as well as practicum which was more of an independent study.

“I went to an elementary school. I would journal about that, tell my experience, but most times we were just at the elementary school during that class time,” she added.

Nikki noted Lauryn’s interest in working with kids had been noticed by her former babysitter and an old kindergarten teacher.

“She's going to fit the role perfectly,” Nikki said. “She's always been so caring of anybody, of any kid, of any person. I think she's going to make the kids feel safe. She’s going to make sure that they learn what they need to.”

At CHS, Lauryn is involved in volleyball, having played all four years in high school as well as in middle school.

“I like spending time with my teammates, getting to get that bond with them,” Lauryn said. “I really enjoy the sport. I like watching the sport so playing it is even better.”

Head volleyball coach Jeri Otten noted that Lauryn was one of the best serve-receive passers this season.

“She was a three rotation defender for us and had a really good serve and was a good asset to our team overall,” Otten said.

“She's one of those girls that as a senior, any freshman would be comfortable asking her a question because she's just nice and approachable.”

Lauryn is also a hard worker, Otten added.

“She would lead by example, in that regard,” Otten said. “She wouldn't complain, she’d just get down and do the work that was necessary.”

Helping others is something that Lauryn said she likes doing, as she wants others to feel that someone else cares about them.

“I want people to know that I care about them. I want them to know that I'll help them whenever they need help,” Lauryn said. “After I help someone they usually feel pretty good about themselves because they asked for help and someone gave them help. I like them feeling comfortable.”

Lauryn said she hopes to start getting some experience in the field by getting a job over the summer. She added she sees herself staying in the Columbus area to be near family.

“She just kind of has a calming presence about her that other people just listen (to) and they trust her,” Otten said. “I know that she'll be able to do that as an educator as well, her students will listen to her and heed her advice.”