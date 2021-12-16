Columbus hit with strong winds, storm

Platte County saw severe weather Wednesday as strong winds swept across the area.

“On our call (Wednesday) morning with the National Weather Service, they said this there's a line of storms that are expected to move through the Platte County area midafternoon. And when that happens, there will be a little no warning because it's coming because it's going to be moving so fast,” Platte County Emergency Manager Tim Hofbauer said.

“That storm speed could be anywhere from 60 to 90 miles an hour… what they're asking people to do is to … be aware of what's coming and be ready to take shelter or take shelter.”

Hofbauer added on Wednesday that residents were urged to be prepared to take shelter immediately.

“Individuals that go to other locations for shelter, like if you live in a mobile home and you go to a friend's or relative's house, they recommend to go early and stay there because you won't have time,” Hofbauer said.

Taylor Nicolaisen, meteorologist at the National Weather Service Omaha/Valley Office, said the winds were expected to slowly increase in speed over the course of Wednesday afternoon.

“We're anticipating them to become threatening with the ability to produce damage,” Nicolaisen said. “I would say probably the worst of it by four o'clock in the Columbus area and probably continuing until maybe eight or nine o'clock (that night).”

Nicolaisen said that 60 mile an hour gusts were very probable as of Wednesday morning.

“There will be spots that seem stronger gusts than that -- 70 or even 80 mile an hour gusts (are) a possibility, especially if a thunderstorm works through the Columbus area,” he added.

The mixture of potential storms and high winds had the chance of resulting in tornadoes.

“Probably the most life threatening situation would be with that line of thunderstorms there could be tornado potential. And those tornadoes would be moving particularly quickly, faster than they normally would,” he said.

Nicolaisen noted that type of weather is unusual for eastern Nebraska in December.

“It’s going to be well out of the norm, especially considering this time of the year,” Nicolaisen said.

In advanced of the projected weather Wednesday, local schools – including Columbus Catholic Schools and Lakeview Community Schools – had early dismissal, according to the school districts’ respective social media pages.

On Tuesday, the City of Columbus announced that the Columbus Community Center would be closed on Wednesday and the Columbus Transfer Station would only be open to licensed garbage haulers. As of Tuesday, Columbus Area Transit did not provide a bus service on Wednesday.

Emergency alerts also went out Wednesday afternoon, telling people of a tornado warning and to take shelter.

Following the storms Wednesday afternoon, some Loup Public Power customers saw a power outage.

Loup President/CEO Neal Suess said the City of Newman Grove -- which is located in both Madison and Platte counties -- lost power for 15 to 20 minutes. In the Humphrey and Lindsay area, about one mile of transmission line was downed, and that area doesn't have power as of about 3:50 p.m. on Wednesday, Suess said. He added that Platte Center was hit pretty hard by the storm and crews were headed there to look at any damage that might have occurred.

In Columbus, three distribution poles snapped near Dual Lift and Lost Creek School, causing about 600 Loup customers to lose power in that area, Suess said.

Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.