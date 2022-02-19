Columbus Home Builders Show returns next weekend

Warm weather and the promise of spring have many homeowners ready to start home improvement projects, and one event offers to check off all the “to do” boxes – The Columbus 2022 Home Builders Show.

This community favorite returns for its 28th year next weekend. The event is set for 5-9 p.m., Friday, Feb. 25; 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb, 26; and noon - 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 27, at Platte County Agricultural Park, 822 15th St. Exhibition Hall. Ticket prices are $3 and children 12 and younger are free.

Hosted by The Columbus Home Builders Association, the annual Home Builders Show began in the 1980s. In 1993, the association started sponsoring the event.

This show brings together a variety of industry professionals together in one place, said Steve Long, a longtime member of the Columbus Home Builders Association and lead organizer for the event. This year there are about 60 vendors involved. From builders and remodelers to finance representatives and real estate agents, attendees can find all their home needs at this event.

“Meet the people you (might) be interested in (hiring) to get something done – you can get a face-to-face meeting with them and talk to them, giving you a better idea of what’s going on and see new products or stuff that you didn’t even know was out there,” Long said.

The most important aspect of this event is getting to meet with representatives of these companies in person, he emphasized. There will be local vendors and others from around the state including Omaha and Lincoln. There will be new vendors along with returning favorites.

Along with the businesses for parents to visit, children may also have some fun as Horn T Zoo will be on hand Saturday and Sunday. Horn T Zoo will have animals available to be petted and fed.

This event serves as a fundraiser for The Columbus Home Builders Association as well as various charitable groups around town. This year’s recipient has not been chosen, Long said.

“It’s just good for the community,” Long said. “It raises awareness of what's out there and then … we pick a couple different charities we donate money to.”

Although material costs are up, interest rates are down, Long noted, adding now might be a good time to look into various options for your home. Contractors are also booked out for a while so getting on the schedule could be something done at this event as well.

Long, who owns Sears Hometown Store (4300 23rd St., Columbus), is looking forward to next weekend. Right now there is no snow in the forecast and this will be a good way to spend a weekend, he said.

“It’s been a good show. The exhibitors like it, they get good feedback and good response from people around here for their time,” Long said.

Monica Garcia is the regional editor of the Columbus and Fremont areas. She can be reached at monica.garcia@lee.net.

