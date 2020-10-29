Columbus Hy-Vee getting an automated cart cleaning system

Starting next week, the Hy-Vee in Columbus will be utilizing an automated cleaning system that will fully clean and sanitize carts after each use.
Hy-Vee recently announced that by mid-November, more than 200 of its stores will have Sterile Carts, which is an automated system.
Casey Schwarting, store manager of the Columbus Hy-Vee, 3010 23rd St., said that currently one Sterile Cart is set up in the entryway to the pharmacy, though it’s not ready for use yet.
“We have one set up in an entry already, and we’re just waiting on chemicals to show up this weekend,” Schwarting said. “Probably by Tuesday it’ll be ready. They’ll both be right in the entryways; everybody will be able to see them.”
The system cleans multiple carts quickly and consistently which may need to eliminate the need for employees to manually clean each cart throughout the day, the press release says. Carts are cleaned with a low-pressure spray system and a dry-in-place disinfectant.
Sterile Cart sanitizes one to two carts per second and utilizes hospital-grade disinfectant. It arrives fully assembled and is 6x4 feet so the unit can be easily situated.
Schwarting noted that Columbus Hy-Vee employees have been remaining vigilant in cleaning and the Sterile Carts allows an additional avenue to guard against the potential spread of COVID-19. That sentiment was echoed in a press release from the company.
“Since the beginning of the pandemic, it has been our desire to put Hy-Vee customers’ minds at ease with thorough sanitization measures. We are always looking at innovative ways to improve store operations, improve the shopping experience for customers and, most importantly, ensure the health and safety of our customers and our employees,” said Randy Edeker, chairman, CEO and president of Hy-Vee Inc., in a provided statement.
Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.
