Columbus Hy-Vee getting an automated cart cleaning system

Starting next week, the Hy-Vee in Columbus will be utilizing an automated cleaning system that will fully clean and sanitize carts after each use.

Hy-Vee recently announced that by mid-November, more than 200 of its stores will have Sterile Carts, which is an automated system.

Casey Schwarting, store manager of the Columbus Hy-Vee, 3010 23rd St., said that currently one Sterile Cart is set up in the entryway to the pharmacy, though it’s not ready for use yet.

“We have one set up in an entry already, and we’re just waiting on chemicals to show up this weekend,” Schwarting said. “Probably by Tuesday it’ll be ready. They’ll both be right in the entryways; everybody will be able to see them.”

The system cleans multiple carts quickly and consistently which may need to eliminate the need for employees to manually clean each cart throughout the day, the press release says. Carts are cleaned with a low-pressure spray system and a dry-in-place disinfectant.

Sterile Cart sanitizes one to two carts per second and utilizes hospital-grade disinfectant. It arrives fully assembled and is 6x4 feet so the unit can be easily situated.