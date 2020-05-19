Columbus JCPenney reopening Wednesday

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Columbus JCPenney is reopening Wednesday.

The company announced that new store hours are from noon to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

JCPenney, 202 E. 24th Street at The Village Center, will be offering contact-free curbside pickup, contactless checkout and an extended return policy along with a longer time window to use customer rewards.

“We are thrilled to welcome our associates and customers back to JCPenney in Columbus, and our top priority remains on the health and safety of our associates, customers, and communities,” said Jim DePaul, executive vice president of stores at JCPenney. “We want to ensure everyone is safe and feels comfortable as we continue to provide an engaging shopping experience.”

To help keep both store associates and customers safe, cleaning will be completed throughout the day with extra attention being made to frequently touched surfaces. Masks will be provided to associates, plexiglass shields are installed at registers and social distancing procedures will be put in place with reminders throughout the store.

“We’re taking a strategic approach in reopening our stores nationwide and will continue doing so in a phased approach based on guidance from the CDC and local and state mandates,” Depaul added.

