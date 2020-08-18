Columbus job fair aims to help those seeking employment

"Jackson’s is a very respectful company to work for, they’re Christian-based, they’re very active in the community (and) they have a wonderful benefits program.”

Phil Greig, human resource manager at Jackson Services, noted that about six or seven first shift positions are available. The days of the open positions are Monday through Friday.

Additionally, Runza will be holding a chain-wide hiring event Monday, Aug. 24 through Sunday, Aug. 30.

“We are looking for Runzatics (fanatics for Runza) to join our team,” Sarah Zach, director of Human Resources at Runza National, said in a press release of the company, which has a Columbus location at 1944 33rd Ave. “If you or someone you know is looking for a job with great pay, benefits and a flexible schedule, Runza is a perfect fit. We have daytime, evening and weekend shifts available with growth potential into management positions.”

Those interested in applying can do so at runza.com.

Meanwhile, the Friday job fair seems to have a lot of promise for people seeking work.