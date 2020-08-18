Columbus job fair aims to help those seeking employment

Those looking for work have the opportunity to attend two hiring events coming up in Columbus.
Essential Personnel, a staffing and employment agency, will be holding a job fair in conjunction with Jackson Services, the leading uniform and linen rental service in Eastern Nebraska.
“We partner with clients to help them find employees,” said Jessica Slama, branch manager at Essential Personnel, 3100 23rd St #6 in Columbus.
The job fair will be held from 8 a.m. to noon at Jackson Services, 981 33rd Ave., which can be found under the viaduct.
The purpose of the event will be to fill open positions at Jackson Services.
“We’ll be focusing on their entry-level positions,” Slama said. “Mainly, linen, uniform and their soil room.”
The job fair will include T-shirts and cookies. Jackson is asking attendees to wear face masks. Attendees can bring their resumes, but it’s not required. Causal dress will be expected as the job openings are for a production line.
“We’re going to be doing interviews and walking tours to give people an idea of what the positions look like,” Slama said. “We’ll hopefully be making on-the-spot offers to qualifying individuals who could start as soon as possible.
"Jackson’s is a very respectful company to work for, they’re Christian-based, they’re very active in the community (and) they have a wonderful benefits program.”
Phil Greig, human resource manager at Jackson Services, noted that about six or seven first shift positions are available. The days of the open positions are Monday through Friday.
Additionally, Runza will be holding a chain-wide hiring event Monday, Aug. 24 through Sunday, Aug. 30.
“We are looking for Runzatics (fanatics for Runza) to join our team,” Sarah Zach, director of Human Resources at Runza National, said in a press release of the company, which has a Columbus location at 1944 33rd Ave. “If you or someone you know is looking for a job with great pay, benefits and a flexible schedule, Runza is a perfect fit. We have daytime, evening and weekend shifts available with growth potential into management positions.”
Those interested in applying can do so at runza.com.
Meanwhile, the Friday job fair seems to have a lot of promise for people seeking work.
“Essential Personnel does quite a few (job fairs) throughout the community,” Slama noted. “We work with around 30 to 40 different companies at one time. Typically, we host them at our office or at the location of someone we’re partnering with specifically. We do one or two a quarter.”
Slama said Essential Personnel’s services are free for those looking for work.
“Every day is like a job fair here,” Slama said. “You just come in, application process (and) interview process.”
Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.
