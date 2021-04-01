Columbus KFC provides chicken to Edgewood residents

Les Bennett had been to Edgewood Columbus Memory Care many times before, when a relative was there. But earlier this week, he visited in his capacity as general manager of Columbus' Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) to deliver food to residents.

“I like serving,” Bennett said on Tuesday. “I like seeing the people all happy when you bring in some chicken.”

Residents of Edgewood, 3386 53rd Ave. in Columbus, sat at tables, coloring and participating in other activities as the staff ripped open plastic bags containing the food. The smell of chicken permeated throughout the building.

The event was part of a corporate KFC initiative to give away one million pieces of chicken to seniors. About 40 pieces from the Columbus location were brought to Edgewood, Bennett said, and several more deliveries will be completed over the next several months.

It was a struggle for seniors throughout the last year due to COVID-19, Edgewood Assistant Executive Director Katie Rigsby said. Through the last year, seniors have been isolated and hit harder by the pandemic. But, visitation has recently begun to open up.