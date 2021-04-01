Columbus KFC provides chicken to Edgewood residents

Les Bennett had been to Edgewood Columbus Memory Care many times before, when a relative was there. But earlier this week, he visited in his capacity as general manager of Columbus' Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) to deliver food to residents.
“I like serving,” Bennett said on Tuesday. “I like seeing the people all happy when you bring in some chicken.”
Residents of Edgewood, 3386 53rd Ave. in Columbus, sat at tables, coloring and participating in other activities as the staff ripped open plastic bags containing the food. The smell of chicken permeated throughout the building.
The event was part of a corporate KFC initiative to give away one million pieces of chicken to seniors. About 40 pieces from the Columbus location were brought to Edgewood, Bennett said, and several more deliveries will be completed over the next several months.
It was a struggle for seniors throughout the last year due to COVID-19, Edgewood Assistant Executive Director Katie Rigsby said. Through the last year, seniors have been isolated and hit harder by the pandemic. But, visitation has recently begun to open up.
“It was really hard not being able to allow visitors in unless it was a compassionate care visit, which was something that we offered,” said Rigsby, who noted residents must have a dementia or Alzheimer’s disease diagnosis. “All of our residents are vaccinated and so we are now opening up to visitations.”
Within the last month, the residents are “thriving more,” she said, and wanting to see family more than before.
During the pandemic, residents didn’t understand why their families couldn't come in, she added.
“They don’t understand why they’re doing a window visit, why they physically can’t touch their loved ones,” Rigsby said. “For a period of time, we were doing window visits.”
Some adjusted well while some families declined the visits because it would be difficult, she said. Residents also could communicate with their loved ones through phone calls.
Edgewood serves from the beginning stages of a condition to end of life, Executive Director Ann Smith said. There is room for 14 residents and there are currently seven; not all of whom were present when the chicken was dropped off.
“We also offered companion visitation, too, when it was needed for residents who were having difficult times,” Smith said. “It was restricted, but they could still come in, just had tighter stipulations. That was very helpful to the residents.”
Before the residents began their meal on Tuesday, the group said grace.
Rigsby said the faces of the residents lit up.
“Some of them don’t have very good taste, so it’s more of the appearance,” she said.
It probably triggers memories, Smith noted. Fried chicken was a staple for their generation, she added.
There are plans in the future for more donations of chicken.
“As opportunities present themselves, we will be giving away more chicken and then all the fixings to go with it,” Bennett said. “If we’re going to donate, we’ll make sure they have everything they need. It’s not just chicken.”
Carolyn Komatsoulis is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at carolyn.komatsoulis@lee.net.