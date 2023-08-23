What started as a simple power outage the morning of Aug. 8 transformed into a much bleaker scene, according to Blake Ball of Lahaina, Hawaii. Within hours, the power outage turned to a windstorm, then a blaze that engulfed a city.

It all started when he didn’t have to go to work at Lahaina Intermediate School that morning.

“I was at home because the power was out in the morning around 6 or 7 a.m. I got a message from school saying school was out because the power was out,” Blake said.

The power was out due to very high winds from a hurricane brewing a couple hundred miles away, according to Blake’s father and Columbus High School Alumnus Kim Ball.

“We didn’t get the brunt of it (the hurricane), but we got wind like I’ve never seen before. That morning, the house was shaking,” Kim said. “The football coach lives a few blocks away and pieces of his roof ended up in our neighbor’s yard.”

A fire of unknown origin sprang up during these high winds near the town of Lahaina and within just a few hours had started to spread rapidly, despite attempts to cordon it off.

Blake heard it was near the school so he and his brother went to see what and where it was. By the time they arrived, it was supposedly contained. Heading home, he thought he could take things easy for the afternoon, but was still concerned.

“I was a little cautious thinking ‘should I evacuate?’ but I thought ‘no smoke, no fire,’” Blake said. “About 3 p.m., I smell smoke, first thing I noticed, I smell some burning. I poked my head out, I don’t see it, but smell it.”

In the next 10 minutes, he said, things escalated very quickly.

“It was fast. Within seconds, it was filling the neighborhood. The fire could have been next door, that’s how much smoke I was seeing,” Blake said.

Kim said that, as he was at work, he saw a different scene and relied on neighbors’ accounts at the time to gauge his concern. Speaking with Blake, he said, he wasn’t that worried initially, but things took a quick turn for the worse. Fortunately, Blake made a decision and was able to evacuate with his parents’ dogs. Traffic out of the neighborhood was bumper to bumper.

“I was at work and my son called again, said there was smoke and he was having a hard time breathing. I called the neighbor and they said ‘it’s not that bad’ so I called my son back and said to stay, it’s not that bad. Then it got bad,” Kim said. “He was able to escape. I didn’t think he was going to make it. He got the dogs out, too.”

Kim and Blake and their family lost their homes in the fire.

A Columbus High School alumnus of 1971, Kim said his mother is originally from Hawaii, but came to Columbus and her children grew up there until they moved to Columbus. Kim, his brother Lindsay, and their father, Jim, are in the Columbus High School Athletic Hall of Fame. In 1980, Kim moved to Hawaii and has lived in Lahaina since, while his mother, Gloria, still lives in Columbus.

The fire, Kim said, burned a good part of the town. Blake recalled seeing parts of neighbors’ yards ablaze as he packed up a few things and got the dogs out of his parents’ house. From the area affected, Kim estimated, thousands of working-class families were displaced, he said.

“From maybe 13th Street to 26th Street, imagine that all burning and it’s working-class people, not wealthy second-home people from the mainland. It’s all working-class and a lot have two or three families in each house,” Kim said.

Everyone made it in his family, Kim said, safe and alive. Nothing is left of the homes and vehicles in the area, however. He and his sons are staying with family while they get back on their feet. Kim’s business, Hi-Tech Surf Sports, survived and is doing what it can on all fronts to provide aid in the town. Distributors of the apparel the business sells sent relief as soon as they could for distribution as well.

“Our employees, before they knew I lost my house, they started mobilizing. Truckloads of water and blankets were brought to the store,” Kim said. “Our guys disseminated to churches and shelters. After stuff started pouring in, clothing and backpacks from distributors, we started distributing that.”

The desire to help those around him came from something his father taught him when they lived in Columbus, something that stuck with him 50 years.

“We’re trying to do our part. One thing dad taught us living in Columbus was to be part of the community. That was how he got into the hall of fame,” Kim said.

Blake said that, while almost nothing of the homes in the area survived, a Banyan tree that was donated by Indian missionaries to the town in 1874 managed to likely make it through the fire.

Almost a community celebrity, similar to Columbus’ Frankfort Square, the landmark now stands as a symbol of hope as experts try to keep it alive by pumping water to it and watching it in its dormant state.

A GoFundMe was set up for the family to help get back on their feet a little quicker. Support has come in rapidly, from Nebraska and Hawaii alike for the family, something Blake said only comes from tight-knit communities that care about their people. While his attachment to Columbus isn’t as direct as his father’s, he remembers it fondly from visiting family over the years.

“I’m stoked that the support has been so great. The silver lining in all of this is that communities are coming together and really uniting, helping each other,” Blake said. “You only get that in a small town, everyone rallying with each other, donating supplies, GoFundMe, money, clothes, the good thing about it is we’re all in this together. It’s what makes Lahaina so great.”

The rebuilding process, Kim said, will probably last beyond his lifetime, but it is moving quickly to start. The support he has received from old friends, classmates and the like has been encouraging, he said. People he hasn’t heard from in years have reached out to check on him and his family or send a couple dollars to help them try to get their lives back.

“The support and outreach from Columbus has been unbelievable. Classmates from ‘70 and ‘71, old college buddies are sending support and money,” Kim said. “It’s very awesome and says a lot about Nebraska people. I’ve heard from Gov. Jim Pillen, we were fraternity brothers, I knew his brothers. Just a big thank you to Nebraska, you guys are awesome.”

The GoFundMe for the family can be found at https://www.gofundme.com/f/kim-cindy-ball-lahaina-fire-relief