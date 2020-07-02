Columbus local's small business takes off during pandemic

DoorBadges started with Amy cutting out logos to fundraise for the basketball team at Westside High School in Omaha, where her twin 17-year-old daughters attend.

“Then people said, ‘Well can you do this?’ And I said, ‘Yes I can,’ and that’s how it just kind of grew,” Amy said.

In the beginning, Amy and her husband, Terry Hanna, cut the door hangers by hand with jigsaws. When demand began to outpace that workflow, Amy brought her dad, Lavern Krings, on board.

“My dad has always been very good at carpentry and working with his hands so he had gotten this machine called the CNC machine. We started fiddling around with that. The way it works is it’s essentially like a printer. You write a code and you put it into the computer and the computer translates this code of your design and it sends to the machine and the machine literally cuts out a replica of what you’re designing,” Amy said.

Amy said it was easy to learn how to create the code for the designs, which are more intricate than anything she could easily cut by hand.