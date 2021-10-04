Columbus loses local manufacturing leader

The Columbus community lost a local leader in manufacturing during the weekend with the passing of Phil Raimondo.

Raimondo, 59, had been the chairman and CEO of Behlen Mfg. Co. before his untimely passing on Sunday.

State Sen. Mike Moser of Columbus noted his shock at hearing of Raimondo’s passing.

“Phil was a great guy, a good businessman,” Moser said. “The Raimondo family have been great supporters of the Columbus community and believers in Nebraska and believers in manufacturing in the U.S. We’ll miss his calming force going into the future and wish his family all of the best.”

Behlen Mfg. Co. was founded in 1936 by Walter D. Behlen. Wickes Corp. took over the company with TR Raimondo – Phil Raimondo’s father – as its general manager. TR Raimondo – along with Dick Casey, Bob Theilen and Steve McGill – purchased the Columbus-based company in 1984 to return it to local ownership. They had lost $7 million in their first year on $30 million invested, the Telegram reported in June.

As of June, Behlen was at $300 million. The company celebrated 36 years of local ownership last year. Behlen also has locations in Omaha; Boise, Idaho; Baker City, Oregon; McGregor, Texas; and Sarasota, Florida, according to its website.