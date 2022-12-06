Columbus man arrested for attempted second degree murder

A Columbus man is facing a charge of attempted second degree murder following an alleged assault earlier this week.

According to the Platte County Sheriff’s Office, on Dec. 5, deputies responded to the intersection of Highways 81 and 30 south of Columbus for the report of an assault that had just taken place at that location.

Upon arrival, deputies spoke with a 21-year-old female who reported that she and her boyfriend had been traveling in a vehicle when she was physically assaulted, as well as attempted to be assaulted with the motor vehicle once she had exited the vehicle.

The boyfriend, identified as Tobias Jochum, 34, of Columbus, had fled the scene prior to deputies’ arrival. Later that same morning, Jochum was located in Butler County and returned to Platte County where deputies took him into custody.

Jochum was transported to the Platte County Detention Facility where he was jailed on the charges of attempted second degree murder, attempted voluntary manslaughter, attempted first degree assault, criminal mischief, leaving the scene of an accident and willful reckless driving.

As of the time of a Dec. 6 press release, Jochum remained in custody at the Platte County Detention Facility and a bond had been set at $75,000.

This incident remains under investigation by the Platte County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Platte County Sheriff’s Office at 402-564-3229 or Platte County Area Crime Stoppers at 402-563-4000.