 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Columbus man dies in custody of NDCS
View Comments
breaking alert

Columbus man dies in custody of NDCS

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

A Columbus man charged with murder died Monday while in custody at the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.

Bryce Kummer, 62, was taken into custody by the Platte County Sheriff’s Office on Oct. 1 following a shooting incident near Monroe, at which one person was killed and a second critically injured.

He had been facing charges of first-degree murder, attempted murder and two charges of using a firearm to commit a felony. Platte County placed Kummer with the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS) for safekeeping.

NDCS sent out communication Tuesday evening that Kummer passed away Monday at the Diagnostic and Evaluation Center. The cause of death is yet to be determined, though NDCS in a press release stated that Kummer was being treated for a medical condition.

A grand jury will conduct an investigation as it's procedure whenever an inmate dies in the custody of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, NDCS stated.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local

Hobby Lobby sues Columbus contractor for $510K

Bierman Contracting was the general contractor on the store at Castle Rock, south of Denver, which opened June 25, 2018, according to the lawsuit filed Monday in U.S. District Court of Nebraska.

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Two boys create a hug wall

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News