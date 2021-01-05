Columbus man dies in custody of NDCS

A Columbus man charged with murder died Monday while in custody at the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.

Bryce Kummer, 62, was taken into custody by the Platte County Sheriff’s Office on Oct. 1 following a shooting incident near Monroe, at which one person was killed and a second critically injured.

He had been facing charges of first-degree murder, attempted murder and two charges of using a firearm to commit a felony. Platte County placed Kummer with the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS) for safekeeping.

NDCS sent out communication Tuesday evening that Kummer passed away Monday at the Diagnostic and Evaluation Center. The cause of death is yet to be determined, though NDCS in a press release stated that Kummer was being treated for a medical condition.

A grand jury will conduct an investigation as it's procedure whenever an inmate dies in the custody of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, NDCS stated.

