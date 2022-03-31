 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Columbus man facing child pornography charges

A Columbus man facing child pornography charges will appear in Platte County Court next week.

According to court documents, Gauge N. Johnston, 22, is facing two counts of possession of child pornography, both Class II2 felonies.

An affidavit filed March 25 in Platte County Court by Columbus Investigator Bret Strecker stated a cybertip was received on Nov. 23, 2020, from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force regarding a person using an IP address in Columbus had uploaded suspected child pornography to Facebook.

According to the affidavit, Strecker had been able to access the unsealed file, which showed footage of a prepubescent child engaged in sexual contact. The footage in question had been uploaded on Oct. 1, 2020.

The name attached to the social media account was Johnston’s and the phone number attached to this account was the same one the police had on file for Johnston, court documents state.

A search warrant was served at Johnston’s residence on Nov. 30, 2020, and several phones and computers had been seized. According to the affidavit, Johnston denied looking at or possessing child pornography. On Dec. 7, 2020, an electronic device found in Johnston’s bedroom was scanned and was reportedly found to contain images and videos of child pornography.

The affidavit also states that police were able to get into his Kik account, which he used to talk with other people about child pornography. Kik is a messaging app that allows users to communicate through text, pictures and videos without providing their real names or phone numbers.

A warrant was issued for Johnston’s arrest on March 25, which was served by Nebraska State Patrol three days later.

Johnston’s first appearance was on March 29, at which his bond was set at $250,000 with 10% to apply and he was appointed a public defender.

His next court date is at 9:30 a.m. on April 7 in Platte County Court for a hearing status.

Gauge Johnston

