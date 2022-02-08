Columbus man in critical condition after accident with semi

The driver of a moped is in critical condition following a collision with a semi truck on Monday evening, east of Columbus.

According to a Tuesday, Feb. 8, afternoon press release from the Platte County Sheriff's Office, deputies were dispatched at approximately 8:14 p.m. on Monday to U.S. Highway 30 and E. 18th Ave., for a semi-pedestrian accident.

"Investigation revealed that a 2000 Peterbilt semi pulling an empty livestock trailer had been traveling westbound on Highway 30, when the semi struck a pedestrian operating a moped on the highway," the release stated. "Highway 30 at this location is a four-lane divided highway. The investigation was able to determine that the operator of the moped has been traveling westbound in the middle of the inside, westbound lanes of travel."

The Peterbilt driver -- Andy Bredthauer, 57, from Ord -- was not injured in the collision.

The operator of the moped -- Miachael Veenendaal, 27, from Columbus -- was transported by Columbus Rescue to the Columbus Community Hospital. Veenendaal was then transferred to Bryan West in Lincoln by a medical helicopter.

"He remains in critical condition as of the time of this release," said the release, which was emailed to the Telegram at 1:48 p.m. on Tuesday.

The press release stated that members of the Nebraska State Patrol assisted in the investigation of the accident, and that Columbus Police Department and the Nebraska Department of Transportation assisted with traffic control.

"This accident remains under investigation by the Platte County Sheriff’s Office," the release stated. "Anyone with information regarding this accident is asked to contact the Platte County Sheriff’s Office at 402-564-3229 or Platte County Area Crime Stoppers at 402-563-4000. "

