Columbus man taken into protective custody

A Columbus man was taken into protective custody following a standoff earlier this week.
At midnight on Wednesday, June 2, Columbus Police were called to the 3100 block of 14th Street. They were responding to a check welfare call; a 70-year-old man had indicated he was going to harm himself, according to a Columbus Police Department press release.
Police made entry into the residence and took the man into emergency protective custody without incident on Wednesday, the CPD release states.
