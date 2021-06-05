 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Columbus man taken into protective custody
0 Comments

Columbus man taken into protective custody

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A Columbus man was taken into protective custody following a standoff earlier this week.

At midnight on Wednesday, June 2, Columbus Police were called to the 3100 block of 14th Street. They were responding to a check welfare call; a 70-year-old man had indicated he was going to harm himself, according to a Columbus Police Department press release.

Police made entry into the residence and took the man into emergency protective custody without incident on Wednesday, the CPD release states.

Reach the Telegram newsroom at news@columbustelegram.com.

Public record
0 Comments
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Lakeview student talks about FFA

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News