Columbus man's hobby turns into plane restoration business

Paul Muhle's Columbus-based business, Muhle Aviation Works, fills the unique niche of aerial acrobatic, or "aerobatics," plane restoration.
Most of the projects Paul, 64, works on are home builds -- planes that other hobbyists built themselves from kits or from scratch using plans.
He's done approximately a dozen big restorations -- projects that take a year or more -- since starting his business in 2007. He also usually keeps some smaller projects, that take only a few months, in rotation.
Paul said he knows of only a handful of others in the Midwest doing restoration work on that scale.
Paul worked in construction for more than 30 years, but planes have always been his passion. He got his private pilot's license in 1978.
"From there I bought a couple of airplanes and sold them," Paul said.
But he really wanted to get into aerobatics, or "aerial acrobatics." The planes that can perform the complicated aerobatics maneuvers are expensive, though, so he decided to build one himself.
"That's where it started. In about 1985 was when I started to build my first airplane," Paul said.
It was an Acro Sport II -- a two-seat aerobatic biplane designed in the 1970s -- and Paul never looked back.
"He goes upside-down and does hammer heads and everything," Sandy Muhle, Paul's wife and Muhle Aviation Works co-owner, said. "He competed in our earlier years of marriage and that would be our entertainment."
Over the next two decades, Paul spent his free time continuing to work on his own hobby planes. He said he always planned to make it more of a business when he semi-retired from construction. When that time came sooner than expected, Paul took the leap. He started Muhle Aviation Works in 2007 from his home in Richland.
Paul said he could not have done it without the support of his wife and daughters. Sandy maintains that she and their daughters are Paul's number one fans.
"We supported him and he always has said that's really what helped," Sandy said.
Paul said he was also lucky to be surrounded by supportive friends and customers when he started the business.
"Probably the first year or year-and-a-half was pretty slow and then it started to grow," Paul said. "...A lot of people helped me, as far as backing me and everything like that, which meant a lot for me."
By 2008, business was good enough that Paul was able to seize the opportunity to move the operation to a hangar at the Columbus Municipal Airport, where it remains.
And business is still good -- these days, Paul is scheduling clients more than a year-and-a-half out.
Paul's construction background means he came to plane building a confident woodworker, but he's acquired many of his restoration skills since he first started.
"Most of the stuff I didn't know, (like) how to handle a paint gun or … how to weld," Paul said.
The same goes for fabric work and sheet metal work.
"A lot of it is hands on, but there's a lot of help available," Paul said. "The EAA (Experimental Aircraft Association) actually has a lot of forms to help you with whatever process you're doing. … And you look, at Oshkosh -- or they call it AirVenture -- where they have forms. I did a lot of studying on forms and talking to people."
The Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) AirVenture is an annual week-long air show and aviation enthusiasts' gathering in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, that attracts thousands of airplanes, temporarily turning the local airport's control tower into the busiest one in the world.
Paul flies to Oshkosh every year and will do so again in a week or two. His name carries weight there; he's the only person to have won three grand championships -- one each in 1994, 2000 and 2007 -- for plans-built planes, meaning he built them from scratch using only their plans.
"You go 500 miles and the man is a movie star," Sandy said, laughing.
Having some name recognition has probably helped his business, Paul said.
"Aviation is a very small community. People talk, word gets around … and I think that was a big part of it," Paul said.
He later added that it was probably an act of God that space opened up at the Columbus Municipal Airport when it did in 2008. In the end, though, he's just happy to be doing something he loves.
"He took off and he just knew he could do it," Sandy said. "He was just born to do this."
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.