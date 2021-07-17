Columbus man's hobby turns into plane restoration business

"He goes upside-down and does hammer heads and everything," Sandy Muhle, Paul's wife and Muhle Aviation Works co-owner, said. "He competed in our earlier years of marriage and that would be our entertainment."

Over the next two decades, Paul spent his free time continuing to work on his own hobby planes. He said he always planned to make it more of a business when he semi-retired from construction. When that time came sooner than expected, Paul took the leap. He started Muhle Aviation Works in 2007 from his home in Richland.

Paul said he could not have done it without the support of his wife and daughters. Sandy maintains that she and their daughters are Paul's number one fans.

"We supported him and he always has said that's really what helped," Sandy said.

Paul said he was also lucky to be surrounded by supportive friends and customers when he started the business.

"Probably the first year or year-and-a-half was pretty slow and then it started to grow," Paul said. "...A lot of people helped me, as far as backing me and everything like that, which meant a lot for me."

By 2008, business was good enough that Paul was able to seize the opportunity to move the operation to a hangar at the Columbus Municipal Airport, where it remains.