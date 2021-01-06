Columbus mask mandate to be lifted

Bulkley added that these requirements will prevent the ordinance from being in place one day and not the next.

The seven-day average incidence of COVID-19 for Platte County is just under 18 per 100,000 people through Jan. 2, 2021, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data.

Ward 4 City Council Member John Lohr, who was the lone vote against the amendment, said he wanted a lower threshold.

“What I wanted to see happen was that the high number was 25, which would mean that the mandate would be put back into effect if we got to 25," he said. “Why should we give up all of the territory that we’ve gained … to 50, which is just about as much as we ever had in order to reintroduce the mask mandate? Let’s get it in there at a lower level and stem the tide.”

The more tools used to prevent COVID, the more the spread of the virus will be curbed, he added.

“Handwashing, distancing, masks,” Lohr said. “(They are) all pieces of the puzzle and the more pieces you put in the puzzle, the clearer it gets.”

Since the mask mandate was put in place in late November, the number of cases has fallen from a high of around 60 cases per 100,000 people.